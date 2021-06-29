UW: College athletes will soon profit off their name, image and likeness

The university launched a program called “YouDub” and inked a deal with Opendorse — a sports tech company that offers athletes education on how to find platforms to market themselves — this month in preparation for NIL payments. Opendorse can provide projections to athletes for how much they could earn on social platforms and athletes can access tutoring sessions on how to build their brands. UW also has a partnership with brand consultant Jeremy Darlow, and he's worked with UW's volleyball players and wrestlers in regards to building their social brands.

UW officials said there have been internal meetings about NIL and they're excited for the opportunities ahead for athletes, and a UW policy will be in place after the NCAA's rules are ratified.

Incoming athletic director Chris McIntosh — who takes over for Barry Alvarez on Thursday — said he was in support of NIL payments so long as certain parameters are kept.

“I think, if done correctly, there is a healthy, productive way for athletes to capture opportunity that will present itself in the future,” McIntosh said at his introductory news conference.

“I think we have to be really careful about making sure, as I mentioned, that our athletes come first and their interests come first to this. I worry about enticement in recruiting. I worry about bad business deals for young people because it could turn into a predatory environment. So we have a responsibility to make sure that the athletes that come to Wisconsin are educated properly. And then we do our best to educate them on how to seize and how to capture opportunity, how to manage their own brand, their own likeness, so that they can take advantage of these healthy, productive opportunities.”

