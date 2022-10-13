UW: Chaney handling life following hurricane impacting hometown

Jake Chaney was taught to be a “firefighter,” metaphorically speaking.

That comes from his father and former football coach, James Chaney, who has mentored players from high school to Pop Warner on that same principle.

“You're gonna always have 100 fires burning around you, and one of those fires will get hot,” the elder Chaney said this week. “You'll put it back down, get it under control, and then another fire on the other side will go up, and you constantly have to juggle all these balls and you try not to drop one.”

Chaney’s son, University of Wisconsin inside linebacker Jake Chaney, consistently endures the rigors of a student-athlete, bearing an abundance of responsibility in balancing academics with what the football program requires in film studies, lifting, practice and games.

He needed those “firefighting” skills even more the past two weeks, however. Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm that packed winds of 150 mph, barreled into Southwest Florida Sept. 28, leaving many communities in the region like Chaney’s noted hometown of Cape Coral devastated.

Another event would affect Chaney, and the Badgers as a program, in the aftermath of the storm when UW dismissed Paul Chryst and inserted Jim Leonhard as interim football coach.

“We kind of groom them to always be able to handle five or six things going on at one time, being able to manage those things, setting priorities straight,” James Chaney said. “We've always kind of driven that into them, and I always tell them, ‘Never get too high, never get too low. Stay somewhere in the middle where you can think about it, where you can observe things and where you can make adjustments.’

“Jake does a really good job of that.”

That doesn’t mean it was easy for the sophomore, who started his first career game Saturday, racking up four tackles and a quarterback hurry, Jake Chaney referenced the mentality to flip a switch and compartmentalize emotions of the week while focusing just on football when on the field after UW’s 42-7 win over Northwestern last weekend.

He believed the team performed well in that regard but also acknowledged dealing with the extra weight of what transpired back home.

“It was tough,” the linebacker said postgame. “... We’re about to practice. I'm looking at Twitter and seeing my hometown being destroyed. And I'm like, ‘Am I supposed to be here right now?’ It doesn't feel right.

“My grandparents are suffering, my dad, my mom. I'm trying to call them. They're not picking up, and I'm worried. I'm freaking out, and I just got to go practice because that's the only thing I could do. So it was a rough week definitely for me, and I know for a lot of other people, but that hurricane added on a little bit.”

Chaney's father now resides in Lehigh Acres, which sits farther inland than Cape Coral and Fort Myers in Southwest Florida, though his grandparents still live in Cape Coral. The damage to both homes was not as extensive as others in the region.

“We lost a couple of little soffits and our front entry lanai screen came off a little bit,” James Chaney said. “One of my gutters, a little spout came off, but I found it in the yard and put it back up.

“The worst thing about what we endured is a week without power. We kind of ran a generator and that helps you survive a little better. But my parents, same way. Not much damage. They just lost a couple mango trees and lost power.”

James Chaney’s home needs electricity to run water, but bottled water and five gallon tanks of water helped get them through, taking “bird baths” and utilizing his smoker for a few days. He considers himself lucky, especially with coastal areas of Lee County ravaged by Ian.

The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration reported a storm surge between 12-18 feet in some areas of Southwest Florida, with Fort Myers in particular seeing water rise 7.26 feet.

ABC News reported Oct. 12 that the storm had left 127 people dead in Florida, according to local officials, with additional casualties in North Carolina.

Jake Chaney lost contact with his father for only a few hours, but it took five days to get in touch with his grandmother. He admitted the last few weeks have been tough, but continues to preach that mindset of separating football from life — even through his normal routine, a hurricane and coaching change.

“There's definitely some worries, some questions to be answered that can cause anxiety, cause nerves,” Jake Chaney said. “But when you put those pads on, all that goes out the window. Not saying that life outside of football doesn't matter, but I'm up here to play football, and when I step on the field, that's my main priority, and I have to respect that.”

That doesn’t mean the second-year player has handled his burdens alone. Chaney received support from inside linebackers coach Mark D’Onofrio, who could relate to the situation and shared a similar story of his own.

D’Onofrio started his first season as Houston’s defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2017, but his family moved to the area in June. Hurricane Harvey, itself a Category 4 storm at one point, affected the Texas coastline about two months later and flooded the Houston area with massive rainfall.

The then-Cougars assistant was in Austin preparing for a game, but his family stayed in Houston. He recalled homes and streets three or four blocks away from their house being “completely ruined.”

D’Onofrio sees Chaney every day with practices, meetings, and of course games, and part of those interactions involves checking up on his family. The linebacker discussed his uncle’s house damage, grandparents losing power and his dad working to support his high school players after the storm.

“There's certainly been a lot for them to deal with down there, so really, I guess giving him someone to speak to about it,” D’Onofrio said. “Again, I could imagine as a young man being so far away, it's kind of a helpless feeling. Hard for him to feel like he's able to help the people at home being so far away. Obviously, as committed and busy as we all are in the football season, the student-athletes and the coaches, it's really hard.”

Chaney also leaned on running back Chez Mellusi, himself a Southwest Florida native whose hometown is Naples, which also sustained heavy damage from Hurricane Ian. Mellusi suffered a wrist injury against Northwestern and was not available for interviews earlier this week.

“I think it was just only me and Chez who got hit really hard,” Chaney said. “And we’re pretty close, so we talked it out and talked it through. All my friends, they checked up on me and were asking about it. Team family, so they made sure I was okay and made it through.”

James Chaney appreciated hearing from members of the UW family, including D’Onofrio, interim coach Jim Leonhard and outside linebacker coach Bobby April III from among the coaching staff. The Rucci family, whose sons — tight end Hayden and offensive lineman Nolan — play in the program, offered assistance as well.

Jake Chaney continues to turn his attention to the next game at hand, sitting within the two-deep as a contributor with 22 tackles on the season. D’Onofrio praised his capabilities both on and off the field as UW heads to Michigan State for a Saturday matchup (3 p.m., FOX).

“The thing about Jake is between that and obviously what's happened with the staff, he's a really mature kid," D'Onofrio said, "and he's really done an unbelievable job, to be honest with you, since the beginning of the season.

“Haven't really coached a player who's improved daily as much as he improves. He really works extremely hard at it, and it's a credit to him that he can compartmentalize and do that as such a young player at such a young age. It's very impressive.”