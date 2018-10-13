Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13

Wisconsin;0;7;0;6;—;13

Michigan;0;13;8;17;—;38

Second Quarter

MICH—Higdon 2 run (Nordin kick), 13:33

WIS—Pryor 33 run (Gaglianone kick), 11:26

MICH—FG Nordin 42, 4:12

MICH—FG Nordin 33, 3:11

Third Quarter

MICH—Patterson 7 run (Collins pass from Patterson), 10:21

Fourth Quarter

MICH—FG Nordin 35, 11:36

MICH—Hill 21 interception return (Nordin kick), 9:55

MICH—McCaffrey 44 run (Nordin kick), 5:16

WIS—A.Taylor 3 pass from Hornibrook (pass failed), 3:47

;WIS;MICH

First downs;11;21

Rushes-yards;29-183;48-320

Passing;100;124

Comp-Att-Int;7-20-2;14-20-0

Return Yards;62;32

Punts-Avg.;7-29.85;2-38.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-0

Penalties-Yards;3-30;1-15

Time of Possession;22:59;37:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Wisconsin, J.Taylor 17-101, D.Davis 1-37, Pryor 2-35, Groshek 5-22, Deal 1-1, Hornibrook 3-(minus 13). Michigan, Higdon 19-105, Patterson 9-90, McCaffrey 1-44, Wilson 6-26, Milton 2-22, Evans 5-18, Turner 3-8, Peoples-Jones 1-5, Samuels 1-3, McKeon 0-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Wisconsin, Hornibrook 7-20-2-100. Michigan, Patterson 14-20-0-124.

RECEIVING—Wisconsin, Ferguson 2-46, Pryor 2-30, D.Davis 1-12, Groshek 1-9, A.Taylor 1-3. Michigan, Collins 4-31, Peoples-Jones 3-30, Evans 2-4, Eubanks 1-28, Higdon 1-15, O.Martin 1-11, Gentry 1-5, Thomas 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Michigan, Nordin 41, Nordin 54.

Millikin 32, Carthage 29

Millikin;7;12;7;6;;32

Carthage;7;6;7;9;;29

First quarter

M — Hines 26 pass from Stepina (Raibley kick)

C — Fontenot 39 run (Unland kick)

Second quarter

C — Unland 32 field goal

M — Smith 23 pass from Stepina (kick failed)

C — Unland 27 field goal

M — Smith 15 pass from Stepina (kick failed)

Third quarter

M — Howard 7 run (Raibley kick)

C — Patton 20 pass from Dury (Unland kick)

Fourth quarter

M — Smith 23 pass from Pohrte (pass failed)

C — McGary 2 run (Unland kick)

C — Safety, Millikin ran out of end zone

;Millikin;Carthage

First downs;21;24

Rushes-yards;49-133;46-158

Passing yards;233;283

Passes;13-27-1;20-35-1

Punts-avg.;5-40.8;3-36.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-2

Penalties-yds;10-67;4-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — M: Howard 28-103, Jimerson 11-32, Pohrte 4-30, Stepina 5-00, Fox 1-(-32). C: McGary 28-118, Fontenot 11-62, Dury 6-(-14).

PASSING — M: Stepina 9-17-1-127, Pohrte 4-10-0-106. C: Dury 20-35-1-283.

RECEIVING — M: Smith 8-159, Hines 3-72, Perry 1-3, Howard 1-(-1). C: Patton 3-96, French 7-76, Bazarek 5-54, Davis 2-25, Murphy 1-21, Wells 2-11.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments