UW BKC: Hepburn leads Badger offense against USC

NASSAU, Bahamas — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s offense heated up once again to carry them to a close victory over Southern Cal.

The Badgers, who trailed by as many as seven points in the first half, pulled out a 64-59 victory on Friday to finish in third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UW utilized a 12-5 run over the last 4 minutes, 33 seconds of the first half to gain a two-point lead heading into halftime. Jordan Davis scored five of his eight first-half points in that stretch.

It was back and forth for a majority of the second half until Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn hit back-to-back shots to give UW a five-point lead with 1:07 remaining.

NBA prospect Boogie Ellis scored his only points of the second half to bring it back to 62-59 with 50 seconds left.

Hepburn’s steal and layup with 11 seconds left iced the game.

The Badgers (5-1) forced 14 turnovers and scored 15 points off those mistakes to help offset a 36-32 rebounding deficit and hot 3-point shooting team. Their defense was particularly better in the second half.

Ellis, USC’s leading scorer, was held to 1-for-7 shooting in the second half after going 5 for 9 in the first. He typically averages 18.5 points per game, but was held to 15. As a team, the Trojans converted 50% of first-half shots but were held to 33.3% in the second half.

Three Badgers players scored more than 10 points. Hepburn had a game-high 17. Wahl and freshman Connor Essegian added an additional 14 and 12, respectively. The team shot 44.6%.

UW walks away from the Battle 4 Atlantis 2-1 with its lone loss coming in overtime against No. 3 Kansas, the reigning national champions.