UW basketball: Will play Loyola-Chicago on Tuesday

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball schedule.
The No. 13 Badgers (4-1) will now host Loyola-Chicago (3-0) on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, replacing a game against Northern Iowa that had to be canceled. Tipoff for the game between UW and the Ramblers, which will be televised on Big Ten Network, is scheduled for 7 p.m.
UW also is actively seeking a game — which would be its seventh and final non-conference matchup — for later in the week.
Loyola has won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons and made a surprising run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in 2017-18.
The Badgers were scheduled to play Northern Iowa on Wednesday at the Kohl Center, but the Panthers announced Sunday they were pausing all team activities.
Northern Iowa (1-4) is off to a rough start to its season. Star player AJ Green, a junior shooting guard who was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year last season, will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury. He averaged 22.6 points through Northern Iowa’s first three games.
“The challenges presented by the current pandemic combined with a number of injuries have had a significant impact on our available number of student-athletes,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said in a statement. “We will be pausing all basketball activities, which includes practice and our final two non-conference games against Wisconsin and Marshall. I, along with my staff and our administration, have made this decision with the overall health and well-being of our guys at the forefront. We plan to give them a couple of days off early this week so they can get home and see their families. We will resume our regular COVID-19 protocols and prepare for our (Missouri Valley Conference) opener when they get back to campus.”
It’s unclear if UW will be able to reschedule its game against No. 25 Louisville. The Badgers and Cardinals were supposed to play last Wednesday as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but that game had to be postponed due to Louisville going on pause following a positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The Cardinals were scheduled to play North Carolina State this Wednesday but announced Sunday that the game was postponed following “positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing” within the Louisville program.
This isn’t the first time UW, which is scheduled to open Big Ten play against visiting Nebraska on Dec. 21, has had to find a fill-in opponent. The Badgers beat Rhode Island 73-62 last week on the same day they were initially scheduled to play Louisville.
UW director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering, who handles scheduling for the program, said prior to the start of the season that he had a list of Plan B options he could turn to in case an opponent had to back out of a game.
Loyola had its own COVID-19 issues during the preseason. The Ramblers went on pause Nov. 16 due to positive tests within the program and didn’t play their first game until Dec. 5.
After beating Lewis and Chicago State to open the season, the Ramblers remained perfect Sunday with a 77-66 road win against Illinois-Chicago.
Cameron Krutwig, a 6-foot-9 senior center, leads the Ramblers with 17.3 points per game.
Wisconsin moved up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll. Other Big Ten teams ranked this week: No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State, No. 13 Illinois, No. 19 Rutgers, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 25 Michigan.
