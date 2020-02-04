UW basketball: Trying to gain some momentum

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“It’s no magic pill,” Tucker said. “It’s everybody sticking together, sticking to the principles and fighting to the end, fighting for each other.”

With the exception of Rutgers, all the teams ahead of UW in the Big Ten standings have put together a hot streak at some point. Illinois won seven consecutive games during one stretch, while Michigan State and Iowa had runs of five wins in a row. Penn State was riding a four-game winning streak heading into its game in East Lansing on Tuesday night.

The Badgers, meanwhile, have failed to generate momentum. They followed a win at Ohio State on Jan. 3 with a home loss to Illinois five days later. They answered with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents — Penn State and Maryland — before losing at Michigan State on Jan. 17. A home win over Nebraska was followed by back-to-back road defeats against Purdue and Iowa to end the month.

As UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice noted, losses by Illinois and Michigan State over the weekend made things tighter at the top of the Big Ten. The Badgers are within two games of the lead in the loss standings with nine to play, but the flip side is they’re only two games ahead of the 12th-place team.