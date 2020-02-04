UW basketball: Trying to gain some momentum

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had a difficult time building momentum in January, a month that started with a bang and ended with the Badgers smack dab in the middle of a muddled Big Ten Conference.
New month, same challenge for UW, which opened February with a 64-63 win over then-No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center but now has to find a way to put together a string of victories.
That task continues on Wednesday night at Williams Arena, where the Badgers (13-9, 6-5 Big Ten) will face Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) in a matchup of border rivals who both struggle with consistency.
UW is coming off a trying week that included a heartbreaking defeat at Iowa, sophomore wing Kobe King officially leaving the program, junior guard Brad Davison getting suspended by the Big Ten for the Michigan State game and a major statement in the win over the Spartans.
Greg Gard was thrilled with his team’s effort in both of the games since King informed the team he was done with the Badgers. UW didn’t always play well, but it played hard for a combined 80 minutes against Iowa and Michigan State. Now, it gets Davison back in a backcourt that was severely short-handed on Saturday.
UW assistant coach Alando Tucker joked that whatever the players ate and however they slept before those two games, they should stick with the same process prior to the game against the Golden Gophers. But Tucker then turned serious.
“It’s no magic pill,” Tucker said. “It’s everybody sticking together, sticking to the principles and fighting to the end, fighting for each other.”
With the exception of Rutgers, all the teams ahead of UW in the Big Ten standings have put together a hot streak at some point. Illinois won seven consecutive games during one stretch, while Michigan State and Iowa had runs of five wins in a row. Penn State was riding a four-game winning streak heading into its game in East Lansing on Tuesday night.
The Badgers, meanwhile, have failed to generate momentum. They followed a win at Ohio State on Jan. 3 with a home loss to Illinois five days later. They answered with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents — Penn State and Maryland — before losing at Michigan State on Jan. 17. A home win over Nebraska was followed by back-to-back road defeats against Purdue and Iowa to end the month.
As UW junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice noted, losses by Illinois and Michigan State over the weekend made things tighter at the top of the Big Ten. The Badgers are within two games of the lead in the loss standings with nine to play, but the flip side is they’re only two games ahead of the 12th-place team.
“Every game’s a tough one, whether that’s at home or on the road,” Trice said. “I think that just building off your last performance is going to be a big thing for us and obviously having a really big game against Michigan State is going to help us carry out throughout the rest of this Big Ten season.”
The primary challenge for UW will be containing the Gophers’ two primary threats, sophomore center Daniel Oturu and sophomore guard Marcus Carr.
Oturu leads the Big Ten in rebounding (11.1) and is second in scoring (19.7) and blocks (2.6). Defending him presents another in what has been a long line of difficult assignments this season for UW’s tag-team post tandem of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter.