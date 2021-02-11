 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UW basketball: Team effort propels Wisconsin Badgers to victory over struggling Nebraska Cornhus
0 comments
No. 21 Wisconsin 61, Nebraska 48

UW basketball: Team effort propels Wisconsin Badgers to victory over struggling Nebraska Cornhus

  • 0
Wisconsin Nebraska

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens is defended by Wisconsin's Micah Potter (from left), D'Mitrik Trice and Tyler Wahl during the first half of the Badgers' victory over the Cornhuskers Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star vis Associated Press

Brad Davison stated the obvious on the eve of another Big Ten game for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.

“We’ve got to shoot better,” the senior guard said earlier this week. “Yes, (defense) is a big deal, but you’ve got to put the ball in the hoop.”

Most of the time, anyway. The No. 21 Badgers were able to survive another dismal offensive showing Wednesday night because they were playing the worst team in the conference.

After some early issues on defense, UW shifted into lockdown mode and exited Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln with a 61-48 victory over Nebraska.

Freshman guard Jonathan Davis provide a much-needed boost in the second half and finished with a team-high 10 points for the Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten), who improved to 6-0 this season after losses.

UW won despite shooting 32.3% overall and 28.1% from 3-point range (9 of 32).

Against any other Big Ten opponent, this type of offensive performance almost certainly would have spelled disaster for the Badgers. Against the Cornhuskers (4-11, 0-8), who have lost 25 consecutive games against Big Ten opponents, it was good enough.

On a night in which UW’s starting lineup was a combined 12 of 49 from the field, it needed some help from the bench.

Davis and Trevor Anderson stepped up, especially in the second half.

“I thought both guys did a good job of breaking people down and making plays,” UW coach Greg Gard said.

Davis provided a timely spark early in the second half, scoring six points over two possessions. He began the surge with a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play that gave UW a 36-29 lead with 16 minutes, 13 remaining in the game.

It was the second time in a span of three games that he has led the Badgers in scoring.

The real star for UW was its defense, but it didn’t look so hot on that end of the court early in the game.

Gard called a timeout 7:55 into the game after Nebraska had used a 10-0 run to build a 20-14 lead. At that point, the huskers were 8 of 12 overall from the field and 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Gard’s biggest gripe was that the Badgers were giving up too many good looks in transition.

Message received. After allowing 20 points in the opening 7:51, the Badgers gave up only 28 over the final 32:09.

Lat Mayen led the Huskers with 14 points, but 10 of those came during the early surge. After making its first four 3-pointers, Nebraska missed its next nine attempts from beyond the arc.

There was plenty of misfiring from UW as well. Senior guard D’Mitrik Trice went 3 of 14 from the field and senior forward Aleem Ford was 3 of 12. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl was 1 of 8 and senior forward Nate Reuvers missed six of his eight attempts from the field.

+2 
Greg Gard, UW basketball

Gard
+2 
johnny davis mug 12-9

Davis
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort
Local News

Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, a new restaurant in Mount Pleasant, is a true family effort

When Myron and Luis met in 2016, an immediate father-son bond was formed. Myron interviewed Luis for a job in the restaurant business, and soon after that, the two spent more time together. Naturally, Myron taught Luis how to cook. "I never realized how much he was watching me," Myron said. "It was like a little kid telling you, 'Dad, I want to be just like you.'"

In 2018, they made the decision together that Myron would adopt Luis.

Now, they run a restaurant together: Tucker's Homestyle Cooking, 2305 Racine St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News