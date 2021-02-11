UW basketball: Team effort propels Wisconsin Badgers to victory over struggling Nebraska Cornhus

Davis and Trevor Anderson stepped up, especially in the second half.

“I thought both guys did a good job of breaking people down and making plays,” UW coach Greg Gard said.

Davis provided a timely spark early in the second half, scoring six points over two possessions. He began the surge with a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play that gave UW a 36-29 lead with 16 minutes, 13 remaining in the game.

It was the second time in a span of three games that he has led the Badgers in scoring.

The real star for UW was its defense, but it didn’t look so hot on that end of the court early in the game.

Gard called a timeout 7:55 into the game after Nebraska had used a 10-0 run to build a 20-14 lead. At that point, the huskers were 8 of 12 overall from the field and 4 of 4 from 3-point range. Gard’s biggest gripe was that the Badgers were giving up too many good looks in transition.

Message received. After allowing 20 points in the opening 7:51, the Badgers gave up only 28 over the final 32:09.

Lat Mayen led the Huskers with 14 points, but 10 of those came during the early surge. After making its first four 3-pointers, Nebraska missed its next nine attempts from beyond the arc.

There was plenty of misfiring from UW as well. Senior guard D’Mitrik Trice went 3 of 14 from the field and senior forward Aleem Ford was 3 of 12. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl was 1 of 8 and senior forward Nate Reuvers missed six of his eight attempts from the field.

