UW basketball: 'Survive and advance': Badgers hold off Nittany Lions

A 77-73 victory by Iowa last Sunday completed a regular-season sweep of the visiting Badgers, with one of the headlines from that game being UW coach Greg Gard’s passionate defense of Davison afterward.

After the senior guard was called for a Flagrant-1 hook and hold late in the game, Gard railed on Big Ten officials during his postgame news conference for what he believes is unfair treatment of Davison.

While Davison hasn’t commented publicly on that call, any perceived mistreatment or how his coach had his back, there seemed to be more passion than usual in the UW leader on Thursday night. At least twice, he pumped his fists wildly in celebration following made 3-pointers.

“Just Brad being Brad, staying confident, keep being that team player, being vocal and just being involved,” Ford said. “He just kept being himself and kept attacking it day by day and that paid off tonight.”

Gard added: “He’s our emotional leader. He’s the cement between all the bricks.”

UW went 12 of 23 from 3-point range, getting key performances from three seniors it needs to play well if it’s going to play deep into March: Ford, Davison and Reuvers.