UW basketball: Still unable to find the winning touch

UW was within 65-64 after Potter’s putback with 2:30 remaining, but Eric Hunter Jr. answered with a drive and score on the other end.

Ford had an open 3-pointer from the left wing go in-and-out and Trice had a not-so-open look from beyond the arc blocked the next trip down the floor.

After Williams outworked Reuvers for position and finished with a dunk to give Purdue a 69-64 lead, Trice made a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28.4 seconds remaining.

Even after Isaiah Thompson made two free throws to extend the Boilers’ lead to four, UW had a chance. But Purdue blew up the ensuing possession and UW lost its poise, with Davison forcing up a bad shot from the perimeter.

“I thought at that point of time we could have attacked the rim and not had to settle for that quick of shot or that type of shot,” Gard said.

Hunter missed two free throws and Ford scored to cut Purdue’s lead to 71-69 with 3 seconds left, but Ivey sealed the win with a pair of free throws.

“I thought we played well enough to win this game,” Reuvers said. “It came down to the end and they ended up making a few more plays than us.”

