UW basketball: Roots of Potter's three-point shot run deep

Thad Matta recruited Potter for a stretch 4 role but only got one season to develop him in that spot before being fired. Chris Holtmann apparently didn’t see the value of using Potter as a shooter: After going 17 of 51 from 3-point range as a freshman, Potter went 6 of 20 from beyond the arc the following season.

“I knew I was a much better shooter than what the numbers showed,” Potter said. “Part of that was confidence, another part of it was opportunity to be able to shoot the ball.”

As maddening as it was to be forced by the NCAA to wait … and wait … and wait … for his turn at UW, Potter put that time to good use. He spent his time in practice figuring out his role in the Badgers’ actions on offense, particularly in pick-and-pop situations along the top of the key.

One of the most impressive aspects of Potter’s 3-point performance with the Badgers is how, unlike most shooters, he hasn’t been streaky. Potter has missed more than two 3-point attempts in a game only once at UW and followed up his worst stretch — 2 of 11 in six games last season — by going 11 of 21 over the final five games.

“Once I got in my rhythm, it was smooth sailing from there,” Potter said. “It’s something that I’m capable of doing every single year. I knew I was fully capable of doing it.”