CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Howard Moore blew the warning horn earlier this week while helping the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team prepare for Illinois.
Just in case the Badgers missed it, Moore did his best to make them aware of what happened a week earlier at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini haven’t had a lot of bright moments this season, but a 27-point win over visiting Minnesota certainly qualified as one.
That’s why Moore, the UW assistant coach in charge of preparing the scouting report for Illinois, pleaded with the Badgers to ignore its poor record.
“That,” Moore said of the blowout win, “is what they can be.”
UW took a few punches from the host Fighting Illini on Wednesday night, but sophomore forward Nate Reuvers and the Badgers never went down for the count and exited with a hard-earned 72-60 victory.
Reuvers registered his first career double-double, finishing with career highs in both points (22) and rebounds (10), and UW survived foul trouble and some sloppy play to outlast the Illini.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points for the Badgers (13-6, 5-3 Big Ten), who also got a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds from Khalil Iverson.
Senior center Ethan Happ committed six of UW’s 17 turnovers, but he also contributed nine points, nine rebounds and six assists to the victory.
Freshman center Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 20 points to lead Illinois (6-14, 1-7), which has lost 14 consecutive games to the Badgers.
UW was whistled for 10 fouls in the opening 6:26 of the second half. No. 11 came at the 9:38 mark, and it was a big one.
Illinois senior Aaron Jordan was initially called for a foul for holding Happ. After a video review, Happ was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul for a hook-and-hold, sending him to the bench with four fouls and 9:38 remaining in the game.
Jordan made both free throws to tie the game at 49, but Reuvers had a great stretch to spark a 9-0 run that gave UW some breathing room.
After scoring six points in a row for UW, Reuvers fed junior guard Brevin Pritzl for a 3-pointer that extended the Badgers’ lead to 58-50 with 7:05 remaining. He also drew a charge on Bezhanishvili during the run.
Illinois pulled within six on a pair of free throws by Jordan, but they missed their next four attempts from the line. Meanwhile, Happ made two free throws with 4:35 left and Reuvers added two more with 3:59 left.
The dagger for UW was a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Brad Davison (10 points) late in the shot clock that gave the Badgers a 65-54 lead with 2:37 to play.
UW took a 32-30 lead into the half despite committing nine turnovers in 34 possessions.
At one point, the Badgers were 7 of 7 from the field with seven turnovers in 15 possessions.
During another ugly stretch later in the half, UW had eight consecutive empty possessions and watched a five-point lead turn into a 30-27 deficit. UW coach Greg Gard got so mad at the poor decision-making by Trice during that drought that he inserted rarely used freshman Tai Strickland.
Reuvers ended the drought with a 3-pointer that tied the game with 1:30 remaining, and Trice made two free throws with 0.1 seconds left to give the Badgers the lead heading into the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.