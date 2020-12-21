UW basketball: Ready to bring on the Big Ten

There’s no debate inside the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program about who was the MVP of the non-conference season.
Badgers coach Greg Gard even said Saturday that the team gave a standing ovation to director of basketball operations Marc VandeWettering following Wisconsin’s 85-48 victory over No. 23 Louisville at the Kohl Center.
Senior guard Brad Davison also gave a shout-out to VandeWettering, saying he deserved “huge kudos” for his role in putting together a schedule that the Badgers believe prepared them for Big Ten Conference play.
“It really did a lot for our team,” Davison said, “and now we’re excited to chase the championship.”
That mission begins Tuesday for UW (6-1), which shared the Big Ten title last season and will open up conference play against Nebraska (4-3) at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers have recorded three consecutive wins since their only defeat of the season, a 67-65 setback at Marquette on Dec. 4. Two of those victories, over Rhode Island and Loyola Chicago, were games that were scheduled on the fly after previous opponents were forced to back out due to COVID-19 issues.
UW’s only win against a ranked opponent came Saturday, and Louisville arrived with a young roster that was missing Carlik Jones, the Cardinals’ best playmaker and the only senior in their rotation. The Badgers, to their credit, showed no mercy and produced their most complete game of the season to date.
“There’s been several days where, to be honest with you, I didn’t think we were going to get seven games in,” Gard said. “Obviously, we went into some weeks not knowing who we were going to play.
“I think we’ve gotten better. And that’s the biggest measuring stick. Regardless of who the opponent is, I look for things in how we grade the film and how we grade out the possessions, are we improving regardless of who the opponent is? I think we’ve gotten better through the non-conference and now obviously we turn the page and it becomes a whole new game and a whole new goal as we go through conference play.”
As Gard later noted, part of the difficulty of going through the grind of Big Ten play is scouting reports are more in-depth because teams know opponents’ tendencies.
The conference once again appears to be deep, with a predicted top tier that includes UW, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan State. The No. 4 Spartans’ title hopes took an early hit with a 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday night.
Three other teams — Rutgers, Ohio State and Michigan — are ranked. Indiana and Minnesota were among the other teams in the country who received votes last week.
Conference play arrives as teams are still working into form after having the offseason and preseason affected by the pandemic. Even the Badgers, who have a veteran roster that includes six seniors, spent the non-conference portion of their schedule working out some kinks.
“The biggest thing for us was coming in and just making sure we’re getting better every day,” said UW senior Micah Potter, who scored a season-high 20 points vs. Louisville. “We don’t want to be playing our best basketball in December, we want to be playing our best basketball in March.
“So the biggest thing is just making sure we’re improving. The really big thing for me is that we’ve grown each game. We’ve learned from our mistakes.”
Seven games is a relatively small sample size, especially since only two of UW’s opponents were from power conferences. But it painted enough of a picture for the Badgers that they believe they’ve formed an identity on both ends of the court.
Opponents are shooting 36.6% from the field against UW, which is among the Big Ten leaders in that category.
Offensively, the Badgers are No. 2 nationally in turnover percentage (12.0) and No. 5 in 3-point field goal percentage (43.7).
This is how Gard described UW after it had 22 assists on its 31 field goals against Louisville: “Just an unselfish (group of players) that is trying to help their team be successful on the offensive end.”
It there was a weakness in the non-conference schedule, it was that UW played all but one of its games at home. In fact, it has yet to leave the state.
That’s atypical of the Badgers and a result of Gard not wanting to expose his players to COVID-19 before the start of play in the Big Ten, where all 14 teams are tested daily.
UW will have to hold its own on the road in order to challenge for the Big Ten title. It will get tested right out of the gates with a game at Michigan State, where the Badgers haven’t won since 2004, on Christmas Day.
Rankings and computer ratings are very much a work in progress this early in the season, so take this with a grain of salt: UW was No. 3 overall in the KenPom ratings as of Sunday, ranking in the top 10 nationally in both adjusted offensive efficiency (No. 9) and adjusted defensive efficiency (No. 3).
“We’re an extremely confident bunch with so many veteran players with a lot of experience coming back,” Davison said. “We have high expectations for ourselves.
“We’re extremely excited and we’re happy with where we’re at. We’re looking forward to getting this thing going.”
Note
Wisconsin is back in the Top 10.
The Badgers moved up three spots to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after winning two games last week.
UW closed out its non-conference slate with home wins against Loyola (77-63) and then-No. 23 Louisville (85-48) to improve to 6-1 heading into the start of Big Ten play. The Badgers host Nebraska (4-3) in the conference opener on Tuesday night.
Other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 4 Iowa, No. 11 Rutgers, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 18 Illinois, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.
