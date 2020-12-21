UW basketball: Ready to bring on the Big Ten

“There’s been several days where, to be honest with you, I didn’t think we were going to get seven games in,” Gard said. “Obviously, we went into some weeks not knowing who we were going to play.

“I think we’ve gotten better. And that’s the biggest measuring stick. Regardless of who the opponent is, I look for things in how we grade the film and how we grade out the possessions, are we improving regardless of who the opponent is? I think we’ve gotten better through the non-conference and now obviously we turn the page and it becomes a whole new game and a whole new goal as we go through conference play.”

As Gard later noted, part of the difficulty of going through the grind of Big Ten play is scouting reports are more in-depth because teams know opponents’ tendencies.

The conference once again appears to be deep, with a predicted top tier that includes UW, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan State. The No. 4 Spartans’ title hopes took an early hit with a 79-65 loss at Northwestern on Sunday night.

Three other teams — Rutgers, Ohio State and Michigan — are ranked. Indiana and Minnesota were among the other teams in the country who received votes last week.