UW basketball: Reaching deep and rallying

MADISON — Its defense was leaking and, for the first time in more than three weeks, the 3-pointers the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had relied so heavily on weren’t falling quite so frequently.
As a result, the Badgers found themselves down four points with 2 minutes to play Sunday night, their Big Ten Conference title hopes hanging in the balance as what had been a rowdy Kohl Center crowd watched with apprehension.
Those final 120 seconds showed a lot about a group that has captured hearts across Badger Nation over the last month. The rally that helped produce a 71-69 victory over Minnesota required equal parts determination and poise, qualities which continue to show up over and over across a roster that keeps producing positive results late in the season.
Junior guard Brad Davison scored a team-high 20 points to help the Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) extend their winning streak to six games. They’ll enter the final week of the regular season in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game back of leader Maryland with two to play.
“As I told the team, it doesn’t always come easy and it’s not always going to work out exactly as you want it or be as pretty as you want it to be,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “But we keep finding a way. This group today really, when things weren’t going well, found a way.”
Did they ever, and the best part was how many hands played a role in the victory.
The offense was carried by Davison and senior guard Brevin Pritzl, who scored eight of his 15 points over the final 3:31. Junior forwards Micah Potter and Aleem Ford added 10 points apiece for the Badgers.
But two players who struggled shooting — junior forward Nate Reuvers and junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice were a combined 2 of 13 from the field — contributed in other ways in the final minute.
“We’ve been there many times this year,” Pritzl said. “If you look at early in the season, we were in a bunch of close games down the stretch. We’ve been battle-tested at this point. We’ve been in a battle every game and we’ve found ways to win.”
While Pritzl made a 3-pointer to give UW a 67-66 lead with 56.2 seconds remaining, it was what happened in the moments that led up to that clutch shot that personifies these Badgers.
After Davison missed a contested 3-pointer from the left wing, Ford kept the ball alive by tipping the rebound toward midcourt. Davison scrambled to win a 50/50 ball from Minnesota’s Gabe Kalscheur and knocked it into the hands of Trice before getting plowed over by Marcus Carr.
After establishing possession, Trice took one dribble and found a wide-open Pritzl in the left corner.
“That,” Gard said, “was an effort possession.”
The Badgers’ next possession was more execution than effort. After sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored to help the Golden Gophers (13-15, 7-11) regain the lead, Gard called a timeout with 38.7 seconds remaining.
UW set up a high ball screen between Trice and Reuvers, who floated to the left wing as Davison and Pritzl ran an action on the right side of the set. Minnesota freshman Isaiah Ihnen was supposed to be guarding Ford but was more focused on making sure Reuvers wasn’t left open on the perimeter; that left Ford open to make a backdoor cut that resulted in a dunk after a pinpoint feed from Trice, giving the Badgers a 69-68 lead with 30.5 seconds remaining.
“They made one more play than us,” said Minnesota coach Richard Pitino, whose team has gone 1-5 since a 70-52 victory over visiting UW on Feb. 5. “Not a moral victory by any means, but I thought our guys executed down the stretch for the most part.”