UW basketball: Reaching deep and rallying

MADISON — Its defense was leaking and, for the first time in more than three weeks, the 3-pointers the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had relied so heavily on weren’t falling quite so frequently.

As a result, the Badgers found themselves down four points with 2 minutes to play Sunday night, their Big Ten Conference title hopes hanging in the balance as what had been a rowdy Kohl Center crowd watched with apprehension.

Those final 120 seconds showed a lot about a group that has captured hearts across Badger Nation over the last month. The rally that helped produce a 71-69 victory over Minnesota required equal parts determination and poise, qualities which continue to show up over and over across a roster that keeps producing positive results late in the season.

Junior guard Brad Davison scored a team-high 20 points to help the Badgers (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) extend their winning streak to six games. They’ll enter the final week of the regular season in a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game back of leader Maryland with two to play.