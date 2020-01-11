UW basketball: Potter's magical day leads Badgers

But Tyler Wahl kept alive a possession with an offensive rebound, and Nate Reuvers ended it with a three-point play after a great feed from King.

That started a 9-2 run for the Badgers that included a deep 3-pointer from Davison that put UW ahead 50-39 with 6:35 remaining.

After Penn State got within 52-45 on a jumper by Stevens, King made a tough shot on the other end to restore the Badgers’ nine-point cushion.

Potter had 18 points — his previous career high was 17 — and eight rebounds by halftime as the Badgers headed into the break with a 31-22 advantage.

He scored UW’s first 12 points and helped the Badgers build a 10-0 lead.

Penn State missed its first 12 shots before Stevens scored the Nittany Lions’ first points on a three-point play 8:36 into the game.

UW is now 5-1 since Potter became eligible in late December.

While Potter was the biggest star for Wisconsin, the Badgers have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup all season. They entered with one of the most balanced lineups in the Big Ten, with all five starters averaging over 8.5 points per game.

Penn State hadn’t scored fewer than 58 points in a game this season. Now the Nittany Lions have struggled offensively in back-to-back outings. They lost 72-61 to Rutgers on Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0