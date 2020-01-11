UW basketball: Potter's magical day leads Badgers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Go figure.
The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball, fresh off its first home loss of the season, has turned into an impressive road team.
Junior forward Micah Potter finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds — both career highs — to lead the Badgers to a 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Brad Davison had 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds — his first career double-double — to help UW (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) beat the Nittany Lions for the 13th consecutive time.
Sophomore wing Kobe King added 10 points for UW, including some big shots in the second half to stave off Penn State rallies.
UW has now won three consecutive games on the road after starting the season 0-5 away from home. Two of those recent wins have come over ranked opponents.
Senior forward Lamar Stevens had 19 points to lead the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who haven’t beaten UW since March 11, 2011.
Izaiah Brockington added 15 points for the Nittany Lions, who never led while losing at home for the first time in 10 tries this season.
Penn State used a 10-2 run to pull within 41-37 after trailing by as many as 12 points.
But Tyler Wahl kept alive a possession with an offensive rebound, and Nate Reuvers ended it with a three-point play after a great feed from King.
That started a 9-2 run for the Badgers that included a deep 3-pointer from Davison that put UW ahead 50-39 with 6:35 remaining.
After Penn State got within 52-45 on a jumper by Stevens, King made a tough shot on the other end to restore the Badgers’ nine-point cushion.
Potter had 18 points — his previous career high was 17 — and eight rebounds by halftime as the Badgers headed into the break with a 31-22 advantage.
He scored UW’s first 12 points and helped the Badgers build a 10-0 lead.
Penn State missed its first 12 shots before Stevens scored the Nittany Lions’ first points on a three-point play 8:36 into the game.
UW is now 5-1 since Potter became eligible in late December.
While Potter was the biggest star for Wisconsin, the Badgers have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup all season. They entered with one of the most balanced lineups in the Big Ten, with all five starters averaging over 8.5 points per game.
Penn State hadn’t scored fewer than 58 points in a game this season. Now the Nittany Lions have struggled offensively in back-to-back outings. They lost 72-61 to Rutgers on Tuesday night.