UW basketball: One more goodbye: Final member of Badgers' 2018 men's basketball recruiting class leaves the program

Reserve center Joe Hedstrom entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, the latest offseason departure for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
Hedstrom is the fourth UW player in the portal. The other three are seniors — Nate Reuvers, Trevor Anderson and Walt McGrory — who have decided to play elsewhere during an extra season of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGrory, a walk-on who rarely played, has announced that he’s transferring to South Dakota. Reuvers and Anderson have yet to announce where they’ll end up.
Senior guard Brad Davison has yet to announce his plans for next season.
The news that Hedstrom is leaving the program is hardly a surprise. He redshirted as a walk-on in 2018-19 and, since going on scholarship, has appeared for a total of 30 minutes in 15 games over two seasons.
Hedstrom, whose father Peter was in a serious bike accident last offseason, ends his UW career with more fouls (seven) than points (six) or rebounds (five).
It’s a noteworthy departure for this reason: Hedstrom was the last remaining member of a three-man 2018 recruiting class that has been a complete bust.
Hedstrom joins Tai Strickland and Taylor Currie as players who left the Badgers without making an impact. Currie transferred after redshirting in 2018-19, landing first at Mott Community College in Michigan before spending this past season at Akron. He’s on the move again and will be looking for his fourth program in as many seasons.
Strickland appeared in 16 games as a freshman, averaging 1.8 points and 3.1 minutes. He left after one season at UW and transferred to Temple, where he sat out in 2019-20 and averaged 2.3 points and 11.7 minutes in six games this past season.
The Hedstrom-Strickland-Currie class was the end product of a bizarre 2018 recruiting cycle in which Greg Gard and his staff took two big swings and missed on both.
Whitnall standout Tyler Herro was committed to UW for 10 months and backed out shortly before the early signing period, opting for Kentucky instead. After a season with the Wildcats, he left for the NBA and had an impressive rookie season with the Miami Heat in 2019-20.
UW wanted its other open scholarship at the time to go to Stevens Point standout Joey Hauser, but the talented forward decided to join his brother Sam at Marquette. They played one year together before leaving the Golden Eagles, Sam for Virginia and Joey for Michigan State.
Instead of two in-state blue-chippers, UW ended up with three projects in Currie, Hedstrom and Strickland. In between, a host of Plan B and Plan C options slipped away as the Badgers were thinking they had Herro and hoping they’d get Hauser.
So what now for Gard and Co.? They need to put the scholarship that opened up with Hedstrom’s departure to good use.
The Badgers were able to do that when Strickland and Currie left, moves that freed up scholarships for what became a massive 2020 class.
Lorne Bowman was already committed at the time, but UW was able to turn what could have been a three-man group into a five-man class: La Crosse Central twins Jonathan and Jordan Davis committed in the summer, and Minnesota big men Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl committed in the fall.
If that group is as good as UW hopes it can be — and if the Hedstrom scholarship eventually gets filled with a contributor — that 2018 recruiting cycle won’t look quite so awful.
But head coach Greg Gard and his assistants have a lot of work to do to make that happen.