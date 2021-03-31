UW basketball: One more goodbye: Final member of Badgers' 2018 men's basketball recruiting class leaves the program

Reserve center Joe Hedstrom entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, the latest offseason departure for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

Hedstrom is the fourth UW player in the portal. The other three are seniors — Nate Reuvers, Trevor Anderson and Walt McGrory — who have decided to play elsewhere during an extra season of eligibility granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGrory, a walk-on who rarely played, has announced that he’s transferring to South Dakota. Reuvers and Anderson have yet to announce where they’ll end up.

Senior guard Brad Davison has yet to announce his plans for next season.

The news that Hedstrom is leaving the program is hardly a surprise. He redshirted as a walk-on in 2018-19 and, since going on scholarship, has appeared for a total of 30 minutes in 15 games over two seasons.

Hedstrom, whose father Peter was in a serious bike accident last offseason, ends his UW career with more fouls (seven) than points (six) or rebounds (five).

It’s a noteworthy departure for this reason: Hedstrom was the last remaining member of a three-man 2018 recruiting class that has been a complete bust.