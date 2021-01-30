UW basketball: Nittany Lions scratch a 10-year old itch

“The defensive end was my main concern here, how we were not able to keep the ball out of the paint,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “The notion that we’re going to outscore teams is a fairytale. We’ve got to be really good defensively.”

The Nittany Lions scored 15 points off 12 Wisconsin turnovers and finished with 17 fastbreak points. Jamari Wheeler had five assists, while Seth Lundy and Brockington each had three.

“I just think the way we play, and when these guys are locked in and these guys share the ball like this, we’re a hard team to defend,” Ferry said.

Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Tyler Wahl 13.

Both teams used slick passing to set up quick scoring bursts and swapped the lead eight times in the first half. Wisconsin was slightly better from the floor, however, where the Badgers made 43.8% of their field goals to Penn State’s 37.5%.

They got a boost from Wahl, who scored seven points in a 1:40 span to give the Badgers control heading into halftime. Wahl backed Lundy into the paint twice, spinning toward the baseline for a pretty up-and-under layup on his first make. He mimicked the move on Wisconsin’s next possession, but pivoted the other way and sank a fadeaway jumper.