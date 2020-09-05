UW basketball: Navigate strange new world of recruiting

Krabbenhoft has been part of that process as a player the Badgers were pursuing — Gard was the lead recruiter and landed the standout from South Dakota — and now as an assistant coach.

UW prides itself on conducting thorough evaluations, both as a player and a person, before deciding if the prospect a good fit for the program.

“That takes time,” Krabbenhoft said. “That takes a lot of in-person evaluation, conversation, those types of things.”

In his next breath, Krabbenhoft made it clear the staff isn’t going to be careless when it comes to handing out offers. “I don’t think we’re in any rush,” he said.

Again, UW doesn’t have to be in a hurry because of the work it did leading up to the pandemic. Its large 2020 class is on campus for summer workouts and, Krabbenhoft said, has been impressive.

While it’s clear the Badgers are trying to add a shooter to its 2021 class — they offered Lucas Taylor, a wing from North Carolina, earlier this month — the odds are good that the scholarship will be banked for the following year.