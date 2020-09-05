UW basketball: Navigate strange new world of recruiting

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaching staff is thankful most of the heavy lifting for its 2021 recruiting class was done by this time last year.
Badgers coach Greg Gard and his assistants landed oral commitments from three players — forward Chris Hodges from Illinois, point guard Chucky Hepburn from Nebraska and forward Matthew Mors from South Dakota — over a span of 45 days starting in mid-August of 2019.
That productive stretch made life considerably less stressful for Gard and Co. as they navigated the strange new world of recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While UW has been active while trying to add to its 2021 class, it hasn’t had to scramble for players. There’s a good chance Hodges, Hepburn and Mors will be the only players who sign letters of intent in November for the Badgers, who are coming off a 2020 cycle that included five scholarship players and a preferred walk-on.
“Fortunately for us, we’re not in a position where we have to sign a whole lot of guys,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said this week. “Thank goodness we are in that position.”
Oliver said he couldn’t imagine trying to put together a large class during the pandemic, as other programs have had to do. It’s been challenging enough trying to find the right piece or pieces to complete the 2021 cycle while working ahead on future classes.
“It’s just not the way anybody wants to do this,” UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft said. “Unfortunately, we’re in this situation and we have to.”
Watching from afar
The pandemic wiped out the April evaluation period completely and, while AAU events were able to take place later in the spring, an extension of the NCAA recruiting dead period prevented coaches from attending.
That left UW and other staffs watching from home on livestreams and/or sorting through video from the events.
Krabbenhoft said in-person evaluations allow coaches to confirm basics such as listed heights. But it’s more than that.
“A lot of times, cameras aren’t showing the bench,” Krabbenhoft said. “If I’m recruiting a kid and he’s not in the game, I’m watching his body language and how he responds to being taken out of the game, how he responds to a bad play or a mistake or how does he interact with this coaches, his teammates, his opponents, the ref. All those things that you just can’t see while the game is going on and you’re only watching on film.”
Don’t even get Oliver started on highlight tapes, which prospects and their handlers have been sending coaching staffs to generate interest. While taking a few minutes to watch those videos isn’t a complete waste of time, they need to be viewed with proper perspective.
Oliver, a former Iowa point guard who is 41 and stopped playing professionally nearly a decade ago, said: “I think I can look good right now if you just put some highlights together.”
Getting to know you
It’s one thing to evaluate a prospect from afar. Even more uncomfortable than that is trying to build a relationship virtually.
UW coaches have met with prospects and their families on Zoom calls as a way for the Badgers to learn more about the player and visa versa.
“You want to be able to get a lot of info to them, but at the same time you don’t want them to drown in it,” Oliver said. “That’s kind of the challenge, to be able to show your campus, to show your team, to show highlights, all those things that make Wisconsin basketball exciting.”
Those calls include virtual tours of the UW campus. The coaches say video and marketing personnel at the school have done a tremendous job of putting together a package of what the campus has to offer, and yet nothing can compete with the prospect and his family seeing it in person.
Mostly, Oliver said, the point of those initial calls is to let the recruit get a feel for the vibe of the UW coaching staff and the program. Follow-up FaceTime calls help build on that foundation, but Krabbenhoft said the lack of face-to-face meetings makes the process more challenging for both parties.
“These are important decisions for these kids and their families,” Krabbenhoft said. “That’s where they’re going to be sending their kids off to school for the next two, three, four years and they want to make sure they’re doing it with the right people. It’s like a speed-dating website and then you’re supposed to marry the person over a few Zoom calls.
“You just can’t build the same relationship over Zoom calls as you can in person. But at the same time, the more Zoom calls, the more comfortable we’re getting with recruits and families. It’s been productive, but it’ll never replace that in-person contact.”
Time is right
All of the aforementioned obstacles haven’t stopped UW from offering scholarships during the pandemic.
In fact, the Badgers have made multiple offers in both the 2021 and 2022 classes and even one in the 2023 cycle.
“It’s always somewhat of a guessing game, you never know 100 percent. But there are a lot of times where you feel really good about it,” Oliver said of the process of handing out a scholarship offer. “Well, in the times we’re having right now, it feels uncomfortable no matter what. …
“I think recruits are in a unique position now where there’s a lot of uncertainty for them and I think they’re making decisions sooner, so that kind of speeds our process up as far as how we can take to evaluate. I think that’s the major change this time is we don’t have the luxury of doing two, three months of research before we offer a kid.”
Krabbenhoft has been part of that process as a player the Badgers were pursuing — Gard was the lead recruiter and landed the standout from South Dakota — and now as an assistant coach.
UW prides itself on conducting thorough evaluations, both as a player and a person, before deciding if the prospect a good fit for the program.
“That takes time,” Krabbenhoft said. “That takes a lot of in-person evaluation, conversation, those types of things.”
In his next breath, Krabbenhoft made it clear the staff isn’t going to be careless when it comes to handing out offers. “I don’t think we’re in any rush,” he said.
Again, UW doesn’t have to be in a hurry because of the work it did leading up to the pandemic. Its large 2020 class is on campus for summer workouts and, Krabbenhoft said, has been impressive.
While it’s clear the Badgers are trying to add a shooter to its 2021 class — they offered Lucas Taylor, a wing from North Carolina, earlier this month — the odds are good that the scholarship will be banked for the following year.
“Our 2021 class, we’re in a position where we don’t need to add to that because each one of those players went through that process of getting to know us and us getting to know them and that was great,” Krabbenhoft said. “We were able to get the targets we wanted early. I think the feelings are mutual from their families that they’re very glad that they made their decision when they did and we certainly are, too, because there aren’t many programs right now that are in a position that we are when we’re dealing with little to no scholarships and then moving on to ’22 where we don’t need to rush into a decision.
“We can hopefully wait until we can see these kids in person where we can get the evaluation, come on campus, get a feel for us.”
