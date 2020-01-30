UW basketball: King says bye bye to Badgers

MADISON — Kobe King has decided to leave the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, a significant blow to coach Greg Gard and the Badgers for multiple reasons.

The sophomore wing announced his decision Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram account. “This has been a very tough decision for me, however after spending almost 3 years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.”

King didn’t travel with the team to Iowa, where the Badgers dropped a 68-62 decision to the No. 18 Hawkeyes on Monday night. While the team released a statement before the game saying King stayed home to attend to a “personal matter,” a source indicated the former La Crosse Central standout and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball was unhappy and contemplating a transfer.

It’s unclear what exactly led to King being so upset that he’d pull the plug as UW was straddling the midway point of its Big Ten schedule. Not that there’s ever a good time for a program to lose its most dynamic player, but the timing of King’s departure is particularly brutal with the Badgers (12-9, 5-5 Big Ten) coming off back-to-back road defeats and preparing for a game against No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday at the Kohl Center.