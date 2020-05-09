UW basketball: Keeping a promise he made to his mother

Rashard Griffith had a pretty nice little Saturday planned: He donned a size 46 long suit with a red-and-white cap and gown. Then he and fiancee Tonya Pollard, a professional photographer, will tool around the University of Wisconsin campus, stopping to pose at various sites.
“Baby, do you have in mind where you want to go?” Griffith asked her this week.
Seconds later he said: “She has an idea to lower one of the hoops outside.”
Wait, what? The 7-footer who smashed enough backboards in his native Chicago to all but demand his own umbrella policy now needs help to throw one down?
“At my age, you’ve got to know your role,” Griffith, 45, said with a laugh. “I hear about guys trying to relive their dreams. I’m trying to walk out of here instead of getting rolled out in a stretcher.”
Good line.
“He is so likable,” Barry Alvarez said. “A big ol’ teddy bear.”
Alvarez was the football coach when Griffith was helping the Badgers end their 47-year NCAA basketball tournament drought. They became friendly enough that when Griffith turned pro after his sophomore season, Alvarez strongly encouraged him to return one day for his degree.
Two decades later, after Griffith maxed out a pro basketball career in Turkey, Israel, Italy, Spain and Romania, he returned to campus to meet with Alvarez, now the athletic director. They plotted a course to a degree in community and nonprofit leadership.
“He had a long way to go,” Alvarez said. “He needed a lot of hours, a lot of time.”
Alvarez pledged to help, just as the school had done for Badgers legends Michael Finley and Ron Dayne, who earned their degrees after turning 40. Griffith did not have to take a financial hit; UW’s policy is to cover tuition, fees and books for any scholarship student-athlete wishing to return to knock out his or her degree.
“He saw this as something he needed to do,” Alvarez said. “To move forward. To do anything. If he wants to coach — whatever it is he wants to do — he will need that degree.”
Griffith loves working with youth and recalled the time a summer camper asked him: “Hey, Griff, what did you get your degree in?”
That plus a promise Griffith made to his mother, Elaine, prompted his return. Before dying in 2002, she drove a Chicago Transit Authority bus and often worked a second job.
And when it came to basketball decisions, she generally let Rashard make his own choices.
“My mom told me she didn’t care what school I went to, but I wasn’t going to Illinois,” he said. “She told me: ‘Illinois is off the table. Anywhere else in the world. Accomplish your goals and get your degree. That’s all I want.’”
Griffith said that though the family liked Illini assistant coach Jimmy Collins, they believed Chicago stars Marcus Liberty and Jamie Brandon had been mistreated in Champaign.
Griffith considered Michigan, Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State and North Carolina before choosing UW, in part because of coach Stu Jackson’s success with the Knicks’ Patrick Ewing.
“All the things added up,” he said. “I wanted to be a great big man, and Ewing just had his best offensive year. I wanted to go where I knew people — Mike (Finley), Tracy (Webster) and Howard (Moore). Plus, I’m a mama’s boy and wanted her to come to all the home games.
“I made the right decision because I looked at the long game. A lot of these colleges don’t have their former athletes back. Wisconsin is not like that at all.”
Griffith moved back to Madison in 2017 and lived with Moore’s family for a time. Griffith has helped raise Moore’s son, Jerell, who survived the tragic 2019 car crash that took the lives of Moore’s wife and daughter.
Howard Moore, whom Griffith calls “my brother,” is recuperating in a rehabilitation facility: “He is doing well, but we cannot see him now.”
Griffith credits Moore for mentoring him as a student and spearheading the move to have former Badgers basketball players return to campus for events, as the football team often does.
“Guys were holding vendettas — ‘Oh, the coach did me wrong, didn’t play me much’ or whatever,” Griffith said. “Howard said: ‘Grow up. Have you ever looked at why you didn’t play? What did you do — or not do?’”
Griffith’s Senior Night night came 25 years after he turned pro and was drafted in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The school honored him March 4, along with graduating seniors Brevin Pritzl and Michael Ballard.
Wearing a dark suit and red kicks, Griffith high-fived players and supporters on his way to center court.
Webster, a scout for the Dallas Mavericks, said he wishes he had flown in from Miami even though he only had a day’s notice.
“Especially going through all this with the coronavirus, that type of stuff is very important,” he said. “The money and fancy stuff means nothing. It’s all about togetherness. Everyone on our team is so genuinely happy for him.”
In his first go-around, Griffith said he attended classes with a simple goal: “Come, do what I had to do to pass the class and leave — that was it.”
Sometimes on frigid days he even would leave his parked car running so it would be warm when he returned.As a returning student in his 40s, Griffith noted two key changes: distractions from laptops and cell phones and students introducing themselves with their preferred pronoun — how they want to be known based on gender identity.
Griffith loved his class on Italian cooking, contributing ideas after living in Rome and Bologna, and labored through stats.
“I’m in there with math majors, and they were struggling with it,” he said. “So what did I do? I stepped up, talked to my professor, got my tutor, talked online with my classmates. It’s 4 or 5 o’clock in the morning and we’re exchanging phone calls and text messages.”
The lesson?
“There is no shame in asking for help,” Griffith said. “We’re born dependent on people. We’re born needing help.”
His mother inspired him. Alvarez helped him.
And ultimately, Griffith put in the work.
