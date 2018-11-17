MADISON — Three games into his final season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, Ethan Happ keeps finding new ways to dominate the headlines.
The senior center followed up a triple-double in the opener against Coppin State with a monster performance during a win at Xavier a week later.
He authored another masterpiece Saturday night at the Kohl Center, becoming the program’s all-time leader in rebounds while leading the Badgers to a 96-59 victory over Houston Baptist.
Happ finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes to help UW improve to 3-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. His sixth rebound of the game was No. 905 for his career, moving him past Claude Gregory on the Badgers’ all-time list.
Junior guard Brevin Pritzl added 17 points and sophomore forward Nate Reuvers added a career-high 15 as the Badgers shot 60.3 percent from the field in a tuneup before they leave Monday for the Bahamas. UW opens play in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a quarterfinal game against Stanford on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Ian DuBose finished with a game-high 18 points for the Huskies (1-2), who won only six games last season.
The Badgers relied heavily on three players in their 77-68 win at Xavier on Tuesday night, with Happ, D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison combining for all but six of the team’s points.
There was much more balance this time around.
The Badgers had nine players in the scoring column before the midway point of the first half and ended up with five players in double figures.
Trice finished with 12 points, while senior forward Charlie Thomas had 10.
Reuvers was aggressive right from the start, making a reverse layup on UW’s third possession and a 3-pointer the next time down the court.
UW shot 66.7 percent in the first half to build a 50-24 lead at the break.
The Badgers pounded the ball inside against the outmatched Huskies. UW scored 32 points in the paint by halftime and attempted only six 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes.
Happ tied Gregory when he collected a miss by Davison and scored on a putback just over 5 minutes into the game. He moved to the top of the list when he grabbed a Houston Baptist miss with 9:38 remaining in the first half.
