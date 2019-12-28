UW basketball: Finally bringing home a road win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finally has a victory away from home in 2019-20.

And it was a no-doubter.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Brevin Pritzl added a season-high 17 in the Badgers’ 68-48 victory over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UW, which was 0-5 away from the Kohl Center and 0-2 in true road games, never trailed against the Volunteers.

The Badgers (7-5) scored the first seven points of the game, and after taking a 14-point lead into halftime, scored the first nine points of the second half.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

UW went 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the opening and half and shot 42.3 percent for the game. Trice and Pritzl each made four 3-pointers for the Badgers, who came into the game shooting 22.9 percent from beyond the arc away from home. It didn’t hurt matters that the Badgers were playing a Tennessee team in the midst of transition. The Vols (8-4), playing their first game since senior guard Lamonte Turner announced his career was over due to a shoulder injury, struggled offensively against UW.

No Tennessee players reached double figures and the Vols shot 34.8 percent overall, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 52.6 percent from the free throw line.