UW basketball: Finally bringing home a road win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team finally has a victory away from home in 2019-20.
And it was a no-doubter.
D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Brevin Pritzl added a season-high 17 in the Badgers’ 68-48 victory over Tennessee on Saturday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.
UW, which was 0-5 away from the Kohl Center and 0-2 in true road games, never trailed against the Volunteers.
The Badgers (7-5) scored the first seven points of the game, and after taking a 14-point lead into halftime, scored the first nine points of the second half.
UW went 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the opening and half and shot 42.3 percent for the game. Trice and Pritzl each made four 3-pointers for the Badgers, who came into the game shooting 22.9 percent from beyond the arc away from home. It didn’t hurt matters that the Badgers were playing a Tennessee team in the midst of transition. The Vols (8-4), playing their first game since senior guard Lamonte Turner announced his career was over due to a shoulder injury, struggled offensively against UW.
No Tennessee players reached double figures and the Vols shot 34.8 percent overall, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and 52.6 percent from the free throw line.
Pritzl had 12 points to help UW build a 38-24 halftime lead.
Some of Pritzl’s baskets were timely, including a three-point play that stopped a run of four consecutive empty possessions and a 3-pointer that stopped another four-possession drought.
Notes
Wisconsin: The Badgers got a badly needed win away from home. If they could start playing this well away from Madison consistently, their NCAA Tournament hopes could start getting a little more realistic. ... Wisconsin played well without getting much from Ohio State transfer Micah Potter in his second game with the Badgers. After scoring 12 points in just over 12 minutes in an 83-64 triumph over Milwaukee lasts week, Potter went scoreless and committed four fouls in just seven minutes.
Tennessee: The Vols discovered just how tough life without Turner might get. They could be getting some help soon from Santiago Vescovi, a point guard from Uruguay who arrived on Tennessee’s campus this week and was on the bench Saturday as he awaits standard Southeastern Conference and NCAA clearance.