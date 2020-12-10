UW basketball: Davison's big night helps dispatch Rams

Being locked in the moment prevents the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from looking ahead to what it hopes — COVID-19 permitting, of course — will be a productive postseason.

The point is to enjoy the journey while making the most of valuable experiences along the way, one of which presented itself Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

A team finding out its next opponent and immediately having to begin preparations for a game a couple days later has a very 2020 feel to it, but this quick turnaround may come in useful for the Badgers down the road in the NCAA tournament.

UW sure seemed prepared for a unique Rhode Island team en route to recording a 73-62 victory over the Rams behind a season-high 23 points from senior guard Brad Davison.

The No. 13 Badgers (4-1) jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead in part because Davison outscored the Rams 17-16 on his own. That cushion came in handy in the second half, when UW got sloppy on both ends of the court and nearly let Rhode Island back in the game.

Davison credited UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft for putting together a good scouting report. The Badgers took over from there, their defense fueling the offense over the opening 20 minutes.