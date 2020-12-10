UW basketball: Davison's big night helps dispatch Rams

Being locked in the moment prevents the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team from looking ahead to what it hopes — COVID-19 permitting, of course — will be a productive postseason.
The point is to enjoy the journey while making the most of valuable experiences along the way, one of which presented itself Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl Center.
A team finding out its next opponent and immediately having to begin preparations for a game a couple days later has a very 2020 feel to it, but this quick turnaround may come in useful for the Badgers down the road in the NCAA tournament.
UW sure seemed prepared for a unique Rhode Island team en route to recording a 73-62 victory over the Rams behind a season-high 23 points from senior guard Brad Davison.
The No. 13 Badgers (4-1) jumped out to a 17-point halftime lead in part because Davison outscored the Rams 17-16 on his own. That cushion came in handy in the second half, when UW got sloppy on both ends of the court and nearly let Rhode Island back in the game.
Davison credited UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft for putting together a good scouting report. The Badgers took over from there, their defense fueling the offense over the opening 20 minutes.
“It was definitely a different game,” Davison said after a marathon that included 48 fouls, two technicals and one Flagrant-1. “But also you never know who you’re going to see in March, so it was a good leaning opportunity for us and we can learn a lot from it.”
What Rhode Island (3-3) learned was that UW’s defense, when not fouling, is difficult to score against.
The Rams shot 26% in the first half, averaging under 0.5 points per possession while digging themselves a big hole.
Many opposing coaches over the years have lamented the difficulty of getting ready to play UW because of its disciplined defense and methodical offense. It had to be particularly challenging for the Rams, a late fill-in on the Badgers’ schedule after a visit from Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was postponed Monday due to COVID-19 problems for the Cardinals.
Rhode Island coach David Cox wouldn’t use that as a crutch and said he liked his team’s preparation. But the Rams had the look in the first half of a team that found out it was playing the Badgers 3 minutes prior to tipoff, not three days.
“It took us too long to get warmed up, to get into a rhythm,” Cox said. “Playing against good teams like Wisconsin, that’s to be expected. I just didn’t think it would take us 20 minutes. I was thinking maybe five, maybe 10, but it took us the entire first half.
“That was the best defensive team that I think we’ve faced in a long time. This year, last year, what have you, it’s just a really sound defensive team. They don’t make many mistakes.”
It didn’t help matters for the Rams that Davison, coming off a poor performance during a loss at Marquette last Friday night, got in a rhythm early in the game. After Rhode Island scored the first two points of the game for its only lead, UW answered with a 10-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Davison.
“I definitely wanted to be more aggressive on the offensive end to start the game,” Davison said.
It showed. Davison, who fouled out in 18 minutes vs. the Golden Eagles and scored all four of his points from the free throw line in that game, had more than half of the Badgers’ points in the first half.
Davison wasn’t just producing from the perimeter, either. He attacked the rim and made a killing at the free throw line, finishing 12 of 12 for the game.
Senior center Micah Potter added 13 points and senior forward Aleem Ford had 11 — all in the second half — for the Badgers. But Potter said Davison was the steadying influence an inconsistent UW offense needed.
“And that’s the beauty of this team, too,” Potter said, “is people can not play well one game but then the next game they’ll bounce back and have a great game and carry us.”
Senior forward Nate Reuvers had three blocked shots to become UW’s all-time leader in that category. But UW coach Greg Gard said the player who set the tone for the Badgers on defense was D’Mitrik Trice.
The senior point guard drew the assignment of guarding Rhode Island star Fatts Russell, who came into the game averaging 17.6 points. A first-team All-Atlantic 10 selection last season, Russell has scored at least 20 points in 27 games during his career.
UW’s help defense helped fill gaps when Russell tried to get to the rim, but it was the job Trice did stopping dribble penetration in the first place that left the Rams point guard frustrated. Russell finished 3 of 14 from the field with one assist and three turnovers.
“Meech has guarded some really good guards, so this isn’t his first lap around the track,” Gard said. “He’s seen some really good ones, and I thought he was terrific today.”
Gard’s biggest gripe from the win was that his team committed too many fouls. Fifteen of those 22 fouls came after halftime, and Gard thought many of them were unnecessary.
UW led by as many as 22 points in the second half, but Rhode Island used a 9-0 run to cut its deficit to single digits with just over 5 minutes remaining. The Rams were within 63-55 when Ford hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:35 remaining.
In the end, as undisciplined as UW was at times defensively, it wasn’t nearly as touchy and feely as the Rams. They finished with 26 fouls.
“When you foul — or at least get the fouls called like we did — and they get to the line (36) times,” Cox said, “it’s almost insurmountable.”
Note
Some good news arrived Thursday morning when Louisville announced that its medical team has advised the Cardinals that they may “begin the integration back to action,” according to a news release from the school.
Louisville (4-0) is scheduled to participate in two days of individual or small group sessions Thursday and Friday before conducting a full team practice Saturday.
The Badgers and Cardinals “will continue to look for a future date to possibly play their game originally scheduled for Dec. 9, but there is currently no plan in place for the postponed contest,” according to the news release.
Louisville is scheduled to host NC State next Wednesday, but the Wolfpack also are on pause due to COVID-19 issues.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!