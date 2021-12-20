UW Basketball: COVID forces Badgers to cancel games for Thursday

The Wisconsin men’s basketball team is searching for a new opponent for Thursday at the Kohl Center after Morgan State notified the Badgers on Monday that it can’t travel due to COVID-19 complications within its program.

The Badgers and Bears were scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader at the Kohl Center. The women’s game against Eastern Illinois still is scheduled for noon, and the men’s team is searching for a new opponent.

Morgan State is one of many Division I programs that has been forced to pause in the last week due to COVID-19. Ohio State had to cancel its past two games following its win over UW due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Badgers (9-2) returned to the AP Top 25 on Monday, checking in at No. 24 after defeating Nicholls State last Wednesday.

