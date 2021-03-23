UW basketball: Clock ticking as Gard faces retooling Badgers

“I think the older guys have done a really good job of putting the culture in the right spot and helping the younger guys, and that was the intention behind having a bigger younger group coming, be sitting kind of in the wings learning from these guys,” Gard said Sunday. “They know there’s going to be a lot of work. The older guys didn’t get to this point by taking it easy.

“There’s going to be a lot of work they’re going to have to do in the offseason, starting with spring workouts and strength and conditioning, into the summer, and hopefully we can get back to some sense of normalcy in terms of offseason training, which I think was key for us that we didn’t have it last year or this past summer, and hopefully we can walk back into some sense of normalcy because the offseason is huge for everybody. It’s ginormous for our program. We have to have that off-season strength and conditioning component. Not only just summer but spring and into the fall in hopefully a normal pattern where we can really help these guys prepare for what’s coming.”