UW basketball: Clock ticking as Gard faces retooling Badgers

A year ago, it was rather simple to make lineup projections for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
The Badgers returned four starters, two other key seniors and a total of seven players from what had been an eight-man rotation by the end of the previous season.
Predicting a starting group for 2021-22? It’s nearly impossible and foolish to even attempt as UW begins an offseason of transition.
Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl was the only underclassman starter on a team that ended its season with an 18-13 record following a 76-63 loss to Baylor on Sunday in an NCAA tournament second-round game in Indianapolis.
Freshman Jonathan Davis played a starter’s minutes — he was fifth on the team with 24.4 per game — and flashed star potential while averaging 7.0 points off the bench. There’s enough evidence to suggest the former La Crosse Central standout is someone to build an offense around.
After that, there are a lot of question marks.
A request was made by the State Journal on Monday to interview Greg Gard regarding some key offseason topics and the UW coach, through a spokesman, asked to delay that chat until a later date.
This much is clear: There’s a lot of uncertainty about how Gard’s next roster will look.
One unknown is whether any seniors will return for another season, an option granted to them by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford made farewell posts on their Instagram accounts Monday and Micah Potter is expected to depart. That leaves Brad Davison, a four-year starter who could add veteran leadership and some much-needed outside shooting to a young team, and backup guard Trevor Anderson as potential returnees.
A case could be made that a clean break wouldn’t be the worst thing for the future of the program because it would allow UW’s young players, particularly Davis, to flourish and grow into leaders instead of deferring to seniors for another season.
Gard was asked in his postgame news conference following the loss to Baylor about the status of his seniors.
“I don’t know,” Gard said. “I’ll give them some time to marinate from this and let the emotional sting of all of this, of the finality of a season, dissipate a little bit and then I’ll get a chance to talk to them. But right now, I don’t know. And I’m not going to guess.”
Fair enough, but the transfer market is at full steam and Gard has to decide how active UW will be in it. There are holes on the roster that need to be filled if UW is going to avoid taking a big step back next season — the Badgers are particularly inexperienced at point guard and center — and good options are going to be gone if Gard and Co. don’t move quickly.
Speaking of needs, UW’s lack of athleticism compared to opponents was exposed by the best teams it played this season. Finding a playmaker to complement Davis would make Gard’s rebuilding job less challenging next season.
That said, there’s another element to the transfer game that Gard has to consider: He values the culture that’s been built at UW and runs the risk of bringing in a bad fit at a time when it’s harder than ever for prospects and coaches to get to know one another due to the recruiting restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Gard and his staff have put together — on paper, at least — back-to-back solid recruiting classes.
UW has a four-member incoming recruiting class that includes point guard Chucky Hepburn and forwards Matthew Mors, Chris Hodges and Marcus Ilver. Based on talent and positional need, Hepburn is the most likely to log major minutes from that group.
They’ll join a five-member group already on campus that includes Davis and his twin brother Jordan, along with forwards Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl and Carter Gilmore. Another member of that 2020 recruiting class, point guard Lorne Bowman II, is expected to resume team activities in June after taking an indefinite leave from the program last October.
Other than Jonathan Davis, those freshmen mostly did a lot of watching from the bench this season. Carlson played 64 minutes, missing about three months with an unspecified upper-body injury. Crowl played 36 minutes, Jordan Davis 19 and Gilmore 17. Bowman, meanwhile, was away from the team for an entire season and missed out on getting valuable experience.
“I think the older guys have done a really good job of putting the culture in the right spot and helping the younger guys, and that was the intention behind having a bigger younger group coming, be sitting kind of in the wings learning from these guys,” Gard said Sunday. “They know there’s going to be a lot of work. The older guys didn’t get to this point by taking it easy.
“There’s going to be a lot of work they’re going to have to do in the offseason, starting with spring workouts and strength and conditioning, into the summer, and hopefully we can get back to some sense of normalcy in terms of offseason training, which I think was key for us that we didn’t have it last year or this past summer, and hopefully we can walk back into some sense of normalcy because the offseason is huge for everybody. It’s ginormous for our program. We have to have that off-season strength and conditioning component. Not only just summer but spring and into the fall in hopefully a normal pattern where we can really help these guys prepare for what’s coming.”
Gard brought up strength and conditioning, and addressing the leadership in that area has to be among his major priorities in the offseason. That UW has gone more than a year without a full-time strength and conditioning coach is not how a big-time program should operate, even if the pandemic created financial challenges within the athletic department.