UW basketball: Badgers rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff SUN

Even for University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard, whose roster is loaded with experience, the early stages of the 2020-21 season will consist of some fact-finding missions.
That quest continued Friday night at the Kohl Center, where the No. 7 Badgers coasted to a 92-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff behind 19 points from senior center Micah Potter.
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 15 points, senior center Nate Reuvers 14 and senior forward Aleem Ford 10 for UW (2-0), which scored the first 25 points of the game and led by 34 points at halftime.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the usual dress rehearsals such as exhibitions and closed scrimmages, leaving coaches knowing less about their teams than normal. That’s true for Gard as well, even though the Badgers brought back seven of their top eight players from a team that won a share of the Big Ten Conference title last season.
Yes, even a game against an overmatched opponent — the Golden Lions certainly fall in that category — can provide Gard with information as UW prepares for bigger challenges down the road.
“I think it’s helped in some regards,” Gard said. “I think we’re still — and we may be for a few more games yet — trying to find out who we really are, especially on the offensive end. I think we’re starting to create more and more of an identity.”
Here are some things Gard may have gleaned from this blowout:
Potter and Reuvers appear to be getting more and more comfortable playing with one another. The two rarely were on the court at the same time until late last season, but both UW big men said leading up to the start of the season that their chemistry on the floor was improving.
That showed during one particular high-low feed in the second half, when Reuvers sent in a pass from the top of the key and Potter finished with a dunk.
“We really started to get in a good flow and understand each other’s tendencies and know where to hit each other,” Potter said. “That’s something that with our size advantage, we’ll really try to take advantage of.”
Trice has picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, when his improved decision-making was a big reason the Badgers went on a late-season run. Through his 48 minutes this season, Trice has eight assists and no turnovers, and he knocked down three 3-pointers against the Golden Lions (0-2).
“I think the one thing that jumps out is he’s running the show like a senior should,” Gard said. “When I talk to him on the sidelines, in a dead ball and free throw situations, the question I’m asking him, he’s saying the right things and calling the right things. He’s taken what’s available, he hasn’t tried to force it for the most part. It’ll get harder, there’s no doubt, as the competition ramps up. But I think he’s done a really good job of leading the ship, so to speak, as a senior.”
Freshman guard Jonathan Davis continues to make plays. Davis got a little loose with his shot selection in the second half, but he produced nine points and a team-high eight rebounds in 25 minutes.
Ford isn’t shy. After being held to one point on 0-of-4 shooting in the opener, Ford hunted his shot early in the game and flashed the same confidence he showed during the second half of the 2019-20 season.
Ford made a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game and, as it turned out, the rout was on. Another 3 by Ford made it 25-0 with 12 minutes, 36 seconds remaining until halftime.
UW went 7 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half and didn’t commit any turnovers in 33 possessions despite the game getting out of hand in a hurry.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff finally scored after 9:55 had elapsed in the game, ending a run of 15 consecutive empty possessions.
“That team is really deep, well-coached, the leadership on the floor was great,” Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach George Ivory said. “I’m really going to enjoy watching them throughout the year.”
