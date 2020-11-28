UW basketball: Badgers rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff SUN

Here are some things Gard may have gleaned from this blowout:

Potter and Reuvers appear to be getting more and more comfortable playing with one another. The two rarely were on the court at the same time until late last season, but both UW big men said leading up to the start of the season that their chemistry on the floor was improving.

That showed during one particular high-low feed in the second half, when Reuvers sent in a pass from the top of the key and Potter finished with a dunk.

“We really started to get in a good flow and understand each other’s tendencies and know where to hit each other,” Potter said. “That’s something that with our size advantage, we’ll really try to take advantage of.”

Trice has picked up right where he left off at the end of last season, when his improved decision-making was a big reason the Badgers went on a late-season run. Through his 48 minutes this season, Trice has eight assists and no turnovers, and he knocked down three 3-pointers against the Golden Lions (0-2).