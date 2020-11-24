UW basketball: Badgers ready to go back-to-back in Big Ten

The Wisconsin men's basketball opened the season Wednesday night against Eastern Illinois at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Here are ten things to watch for the rest of the 2020-21 season - what figures to be a very interesting season.
1: Who’s on the floor?
Like last season, Badgers coach Greg Gard has plenty of lineup options.
The pairing of Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers didn’t work all that well in 2019-20 and, oddly enough, it wasn’t a defensive issue. UW just wasn’t that efficient with its two big men on the floor together, even though Reuvers and Potter are two of the Badgers’ most productive offensive players.
Part of that may have been due to the fact that Potter joined the lineup at mid-season. Now that Potter and Reuvers have had more time to play together, I expect Gard to use that pairing more often.
But … don’t be surprised if Potter and Reuvers don’t start every game. When the opponent is small, one of the two big men could come off the bench in favor of sophomore forward Tyler Wahl.
UW can go big – say, with Potter, Reuvers, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice. It can go even bigger, with Potter, Reuvers, Ford, Wahl and Davison, depending on the matchup and if Gard is comfortable with Wahl at the 2 spot.
Or, Gard can go small: Trice, Davison, senior guard Trevor Anderson, Ford/Wahl and a big man.
The options are plentiful, and it’ll be intriguing to see what ends up being UW’s best lineup, and who Gard trusts on the floor at the end of close games.
2: Good things come in 3s
They certainly did late last season for UW, which shot 41.0 percent from 3-point range during an eight-game winning streak that carried it to a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
One of the story lines heading into the 2019-20 campaign was UW’s ability to space the floor with five shooters – heck, I wrote several times how I thought UW’s offense would be better post-Ethan Happ. That theory looked pretty silly early in the season, when the Badgers were atrocious at times from 3-point range, including during a three-game losing streak that included losses to Richmond and New Mexico in Brooklyn and one to North Carolina State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Micah Potter’s addition to the lineup in December certainly helped. But his teammates also found their shooting rhythm late in the season. The hottest UW player was Brad Davison, who went 20 of 42 from beyond the arc during the winning streak and made a dagger 3-pointer late in the win at Indiana in the regular-season finale.
3: Built to last
Micah Potter’s addition to the lineup was big for the Badgers, especially Nate Reuvers. It allowed UW coach Greg Gard to manage Reuvers’ minutes as they tried to find a sweet spot in the 26-27 minute range to prevent him from wearing down late in games and, most importantly, keep him somewhat fresh for the stretch run.
But Reuvers did himself a favor this offseason by working on his own body. He said he feels much stronger in his legs, which should allow him to be more productive around the rim.
Reuvers was a third-team All-Big Ten pick as a junior, and he was named a preseason All-Big Ten pick in a poll of beat writers from around the conference. (He was one of six players selected to the team due to a tie).
It feels like there’s another level for Reuvers to reach. He’s had a fine career at UW and likely will leave as the program’s all-time leader in blocks. Now, can he take the next step and become a star big man, joining the likes of Frank Kaminsky and Jon Leuer, the player he’s most compared to by UW coaches?
4: Point to make
D’Mitrik Trice catches a lot of heat, and that comes with the position. He’s the point guard and the ball is always in his hands, particularly late in the shot clock when the Badgers need him to make plays.
Now, he enters his fifth year in the program and is coming off a great run to end the 2019-20 campaign.
Something seemed to click for Trice around the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule during his junior season. Check out these numbers:
Over the first 20 games of the season, he had 68 assists and 35 turnovers and went 31 of 88 (35.2 percent) from 3-point range.
Over the final 11 games of the season, following the departure of Kobe King, Trice had 63 assists and 18 turnovers and went 25 of 61 (41.0 percent) from beyond the arc.
“I think that just kind of clicked for me, that what I’d been doing it wasn’t working, so I had to switch my whole mind-set, my approach to the game,” Trice said over the summer. “I knew that without having Kobe and our team was kind of in disarray, they were going to look for that next leader, that next guy that could do just a little bit of everything. So I just tried to contribute in the best way I could.
“I knew the coaches had changed their mind-set, which helped me and the team play a little bit more free and less scared of being pulled out.”
Now that Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson are gone, Trice is one of the most experienced point guards in the Big Ten and should be one of the best.
5: Full-time status
UW was 16-5 after Micah Potter finally joined the lineup. It had been a frustrating offseason/beginning of the season for Potter, who was denied multiple times by the NCAA in his bid to be eligible at the start of the 2019-20 campaign after transferring from Ohio State the previous December.
It really was an ordeal that Potter, frankly, handled with remarkable maturity and poise.
Potter averaged 10.1 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds in 21 games, mostly off the bench. He struggled defensively at first, which shouldn’t have come as a surprise because it takes time and reps to get used to UW’s system, particularly for a big man who had played for two seasons in a different scheme.
But Potter provided a much-needed offensive spark. He shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range (23 of 51) and 86.0 percent from the free throw line.
Is Potter UW’s best player? Good question. I struggled with that while voting for the Big Ten’s official preseason players to watch list, which included 10 players. I considered Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice but ultimately voted for Potter, who should put up even better numbers in more minutes this season.
6: Aleem 3.0?
UW assistant coach Alando Tucker went out on a limb prior to the 2019-20 season and said Aleem Ford version 2.0 could be the most improved player in the Big Ten.
That was probably a stretch, but Ford did make a jump from his sophomore to junior seasons. He averaged 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds last season, up from 3.1 and 1.9 the previous season.
Ford, like D’Mitrik Trice, made a massive jump just when the Badgers needed it the most – at the midway point of the Big Ten season, when it seemed like things were spiraling out of control.
In UW’s first 21 games of the season, Ford averaged 7.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game while shooting 30.6 percent from the 3-point line.
Over the final 10 games – the Badgers went 9-1 after King left – Ford averaged 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per game while shooting 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Ford reached double figures seven times during the stretch run, including a career-high 19 against Purdue and 18 at Michigan. He grabbed at least eight rebounds in four games during that run, including a career-high 10 against Nebraska.
It’s fair to wonder whether there’s a Ford version 3.0 still to come?
“I see it in workouts,” UW assistant coach Dean Oliver said over the summer. “He’s playing determined – almost possessed, I’d say. He has a possessed focus.
“It’s awesome to see, especially with guys that you’ve seen with the potential and can’t quite turn the corner and all of a sudden they turn the corner. That’s what happened: Aleem’s turned the corner and, shoot, the sky’s the limit for him.”
7: Highs and lows
Brad Davison has had a wild first three seasons with the Badgers. He dealt with a shoulder injury for much his freshman season, was widely considered to one of the reasons the NCAA put in a flopping rule and was suspended for a game last season by the Big Ten.
Davison is loved by most UW fans and hated by opposing fan bases. From the perspective of a beat writer, Davison may be one of the most unique players I’ve covered during nearly a decade on the beat (and about two decades covering all UW sports). This alleged villain on the court couldn’t be nicer and more helpful off the court.
Anyway, back to basketball: The bottom line is that Greg Gard loves Davison, who has been a fixture on the court for three seasons. He’s played in 97 games, with 93 starts, and has piled up more than 3,000 minutes in three seasons.
Davison says he lost some weight during the offseason and is able to move better. If he plays like he did at the end of last season – read my No. 2 thing to watch, if you haven’t already – that only bodes well for another UW title run.
8: Tyler and Trevor
Tyler Wahl’s offseason has been well-documented, and I’ll be putting my own spin on that story in the upcoming weeks. The bottom line is Wahl did a lot of work in the weight room and the gym to get stronger and improve his 3-point shot.
Wahl was fun to watch last season because he hustles and always seems to be in the middle of things. He was a key addition to UW’s rotation, no doubt. But he got pushed around a lot in a physical conference and should be better equipped to deal with that grind this season. And if he can become semi-consistent from the perimeter, all the better.
Another guy who gets lost in the shuffle sometimes is backup point guard Trevor Anderson. The senior began his career starting as a freshman at UW-Green Bay before deciding to transfer to UW, where he sat out a year. He dealt with a major knee injury and finally started to get back to his old self late last season.
Anderson isn't going to wow people with athleticism, but he’s smart and gritty. He’ll be a solid piece to UW’s rotation again and by now his knee should be close to at 100 percent.
9: Johnny be good
By now, we would have seen UW’s new players in an exhibition game. I would have most likely seen a practice or two to get a gauge on the freshman.
There was none of that in a COVID-19 world.
But there’s been enough talk about Jonathan Davis, a freshman wing from La Crosse Central, to get an idea that he’s going to get some decent minutes this season. The UW coaching staff was high on Davis, whose twin brother Jordan is also part of UW’s 2020 recruiting class.
Jonathan Davis could give UW an athleticism boost it desperately needs. For all the shooting UW has, it missed a player who could attack the rim on drives once Kobe King left the program last January. Davis could be the guy who provides something a little different than UW already has.
I’m also curious to see where a couple of freshmen big men from Minnesota, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, fit in the mix. Carlson is a top-100 recruit and, most seasons, he’d be in line for decent playing time. But there’s a significant logjam ahead of him in the frontcourt.
As for Crowl, I watched him play in high school game and could see why the UW coaching staff liked him. He’s got a good feel for the game and just needs some time in the weight room. But Crowl has drawn some raves during the preseason, and Greg Gard doesn’t have to worry about whether or not to redshirt him because the NCAA isn’t counting this season against players’ eligibility.
It’ll be interesting to see how much Carlson and Crowl get used. Plus, does preferred walk-on Carter Gilmore find a way on the court at some point. Gard spoke positively about the forward from Hartland Arrowhead during one of his Zoom interview sessions during the preseason.
10: Raise the roof
UW hasn’t won back-to-back Big Ten titles since 2001-02 and 2002-03, Bo Ryan’s first two seasons in charge.
Could the Badgers accomplish that feat this season? Sure, I even picked that to happen. Others writers around the conference disagreed, with Illinois named the favorite after getting 16 of 28 first-place votes and Iowa edging out UW for the No. 2 spot.
All three of those teams, by the way, are ranked in the top 10 of the preseason Associated Press poll, with No. 5 Iowa followed by No. 7 UW and No. 8 Illinois.
Both Iowa and Illinois were solid last season and return most of their key players. Illinois has a ton of upside and certainly more NBA talent than UW. Iowa, meanwhile, has the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year and a good cast surrounding him. (It also hasn’t shown an ability to play defense under Fran McCaffery, but I digress).
Part of my reasoning for believing the Badgers will build on their 2019-20 run is I think it’s going to be a bizarre season due to the pandemic. My theory is an experienced team like UW – one with a good culture and good chemistry, mind you – should be able to overcome any roadblocks placed in front of it. This isn’t just any experienced team, either: Look at all the adversity Greg Gard and the Badgers faced last season en route to a share of the Big Ten title.
Some say UW’s ceiling isn’t very high. Fair enough, and it’s silly to talk about Final Four runs in November. Personally, I’d like to see an NCAA tournament bracket before predicting how far the Badgers can go in March.
As always, so much of UW’s success will come down to how it shoots the ball. The defense should be solid and, while there aren’t necessarily any stars like the 2013-14 and 2014-15 UW teams had with Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker, there is a ton of experience and a handful of good players.
Best of all, they figured out how to play well together late last season. If that continues, the Badgers should be in contention for a Big Ten title.
Now, let’s cross our fingers that the season can proceed with as few disruptions as possible. It’s going to be a strange season, no doubt.
