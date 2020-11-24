UW basketball: Badgers ready to go back-to-back in Big Ten

Something seemed to click for Trice around the midpoint of the Big Ten schedule during his junior season. Check out these numbers:

Over the first 20 games of the season, he had 68 assists and 35 turnovers and went 31 of 88 (35.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Over the final 11 games of the season, following the departure of Kobe King, Trice had 63 assists and 18 turnovers and went 25 of 61 (41.0 percent) from beyond the arc.

“I think that just kind of clicked for me, that what I’d been doing it wasn’t working, so I had to switch my whole mind-set, my approach to the game,” Trice said over the summer. “I knew that without having Kobe and our team was kind of in disarray, they were going to look for that next leader, that next guy that could do just a little bit of everything. So I just tried to contribute in the best way I could.

“I knew the coaches had changed their mind-set, which helped me and the team play a little bit more free and less scared of being pulled out.”

Now that Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Michigan’s Zavier Simpson are gone, Trice is one of the most experienced point guards in the Big Ten and should be one of the best.

5: Full-time status