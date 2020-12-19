UW basketball: Badgers leave Cardinals red-faced

“Obviously really pleased with the way we played,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “One of the more complete games we’ve probably played this year. Got a ton of contributions across the board. Everybody that stepped in there, I thought did a good job. I thought we got better, figured some things out as the game went on.”

The Badgers gained control early with 16 consecutive points, capping the run at 25-4 when Davison was fouled on a 3-pointer and added the free throw.

Louisville, which started two freshmen and three sophomores, went almost nine minutes without scoring, missing 11 shots and committing six turnovers over that span, and obviously missed Jones.

“He changes our team,” Mack said. “The ball-handling responsibilities don’t solely fall on him. It’s not going to make up whatever the deficit was. It is what it is. Those are the cards we’re dealt. Had we fought and done the things early in the game to give ourselves a chance going into halftime, then maybe the game’s different.”

Wisconsin relied on its 3-point shooting to extend the lead to 44-18 at the half. D’Mitirk Trice put the Badgers up 6-0 with a pair of 3-pointers. Wisconsin finished the half 10 of 17 beyond the arc, including three each by Trice and Davison.