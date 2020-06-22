UW basketball: Badgers guard D'Mitrik Trice hopes he's improved consistency during unique offseason

The loss of King, who was set to transfer to Nebraska but has changed his mind, left a big hole in the lineup just as UW was reaching the midpoint of the Big Ten season.

Trice had produced his first career double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) the previous week against Nebraska. He’d posted a career-high 31 points against UW-Milwaukee in December and followed that up with a 28-point performance in a key win at Tennessee.

But Trice’s play improved when the Badgers needed more out of their point guard.

Over the first 20 games of the season, he had 68 assists and 35 turnovers and went 31 of 88 (35.2%) from 3-point range.

Over the final 11 games of the season following King’s departure, Trice had 63 assists and 18 turnovers and went 25 of 61 (41.0%) from beyond the arc.

“I think that just kind of clicked for me, that what I’d been doing it wasn’t working, so I had to switch my whole mindset, my approach to the game,” Trice said. “I knew that without having Kobe and our team was kind of in disarray, they were going to look for that next leader, that next guy that could do just a little bit of everything. So I just tried to contribute in the best way I could.