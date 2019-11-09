UW basketball: Badgers grind out home win

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

King gave the offense a boost by attacking the rim from start to finish. When he wasn’t finishing — including an emphatic one-handed dunk in the first half — he was getting fouled and converted eight of his 10 attempts from the free throw line.

It was a stark contrast from three days earlier, when King was passive during UW’s 65-63 overtime loss to No. 20 Saint Mary’s.

“That’s kind of how I’ve been throughout practice and then Saint Mary’s I just got a little rattled early on and I kind of took my foot off the pedal,” said King, who helped the Badgers go 20 of 24 from the line against Eastern Illinois. “Again, my teammates and coaches just said, ‘Get back to that attack mode. You’re going to make mistakes, but we want you to make the mistakes being aggressive.’ That’s kind of what I tried to do tonight.”

Even with career performances from King and Reuvers, the Badgers still found themselves clinging to a 46-43 lead after Mack Smith hit a 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the game.

The Badgers’ response? A 15-0 run to put the game away.