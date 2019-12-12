UW basketball: Badgers go meekly, weakly

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — For once, it wasn’t poor shooting that doomed the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team in a road loss.

It almost would have been an easier pill to swallow if that was the primary reason the Badgers remained winless away from home.

Instead, their lack of toughness was challenged by UW coach Greg Gard following a 72-65 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday night at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

“We’ve just got to be tougher,” junior guard Trevor Anderson said. “I think the stigma coming in was we couldn’t shoot on the road, but we found out tonight that it’s toughness. We’ve got to have that swagger that we do at home and we’ve got to bring it on the road with us.

“Shots went in tonight and what else do you have to point your finger at, other than toughness. That’s from everybody.”

Geo Baker scored 16 of his game-high 22 points after halftime, including 11 over the final 7 minutes, 4 seconds, to help the Scarlet Knights (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) extend the Badgers’ misery at the RAC. UW is 0-3 in the building since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.