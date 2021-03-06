UW basketball: Badgers getting Bowman back on campus soon

Lorne Bowman is expected to be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team this summer when it begins preparations for the 2021-22 season.
The freshman point guard from Detroit has been on an indefinite leave from the program since October to “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out by UW at the time.
Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., shared some positive news about his son Thursday morning while replying to a Twitter account that hypes UW recruits.
“What’s up guys! Thank you for all the well wishes! Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME! Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard every day. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we’re looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon!” Bowman Sr. said.
UW released a statement when asked to clarify the timetable of Bowman’s return to the team: “We are looking forward to having Lorne Bowman back in Madison with the team. He’s a valuable part of the program and we’re anticipating his return in June.”
Bowman withdrew from classes in November but re-enrolled in time for the start of second semester in January. He’s been taking classes virtually from his home in Detroit.
“The main thing is to walk this forward at what is best for Lorne and his family. I think jumping back into school, that’s a step in the right direction,” UW coach Greg Gard said at the time. “But again, that’s just one small step. But that was good news to see he was going to attempt to come back and do some things academically.”
Bowman was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year and was a finalist for Michigan Mr. Basketball last season after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game as a senior at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School.
He was the first player to commit in what turned out to be a big — and highly regarded — 2020 recruiting class for the Badgers. After Bowman orally committed in November 2018, La Crosse Central siblings Johnny and Jordan Davis followed in June 2019 and UW completed the class with three frontcourt players: a pair of scholarship players from Minnesota — Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson — and walk-on Carter Gilmore from Hartland Arrowhead.
Gard said in November the situation Bowman was dealing with “has evolved to be more than what he, and I think all of us, had initially thought.”
But Gard added: “We definitely support (Bowman’s) decision and have kind of helped along the way with continuing to find the best path with him and his family as they deal with their situation at home.”
Big Ten note
The Big Ten Conference announced it will allow a limited number of fans to attend its men’s basketball tournament next week in Indianapolis.
The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend games at Lucas Oil Stadium following approval by the Marion County Health Department. That translates to about 11% capacity at a venue that can hold around 70,000 fans for basketball.
The NCAA tournament will be held entirely in Indiana later this month, and the organization announced last month it will allow 25% capacity at venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette.
University of Wisconsin athletic department donors and those fans who had purchased 2020-21 men’s basketball season-ticket packages were sent an email Thursday morning with information on purchasing tickets to the Big Ten tournament, according to a UW official.
Any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday at lucasoilstadium.com. Mobile tickets will be utilized for the event, which begins Wednesday.
According to the Big Ten: “Fans attending the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.”
The Badgers either will be a No. 6 or 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament and open play Thursday night. UW (16-10, 10-9 Big Ten) is in sixth place, one game ahead of Maryland.
The Badgers close the regular season Sunday at No. 5 Iowa. If the Badgers lose this weekend, Maryland beats visiting Penn State and Rutgers loses at Minnesota, UW would fall to a No. 7 seed because it would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker to Maryland. The teams split their two games during the regular season, but the Terrapins’ victories over teams higher in the standings give them the edge.
Any other outcomes involving those three teams would give UW the No. 6 seed. The Badgers would own a three-way tiebreaker with Maryland and Rutgers based on having the best head-to-head record (2-1) against those two teams.