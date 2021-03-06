UW basketball: Badgers getting Bowman back on campus soon

Lorne Bowman is expected to be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team this summer when it begins preparations for the 2021-22 season.

The freshman point guard from Detroit has been on an indefinite leave from the program since October to “tend to a personal family matter,” according to a statement put out by UW at the time.

Bowman’s father, Lorne Bowman Sr., shared some positive news about his son Thursday morning while replying to a Twitter account that hypes UW recruits.

“What’s up guys! Thank you for all the well wishes! Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME! Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard every day. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we’re looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon!” Bowman Sr. said.

UW released a statement when asked to clarify the timetable of Bowman’s return to the team: “We are looking forward to having Lorne Bowman back in Madison with the team. He’s a valuable part of the program and we’re anticipating his return in June.”

Bowman withdrew from classes in November but re-enrolled in time for the start of second semester in January. He’s been taking classes virtually from his home in Detroit.