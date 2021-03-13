UW basketball: Badgers freeze up, Hawkeyes finish strong SUN

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has knocked on the door of earning a signature victory multiple times during the stretch run of the 2020-21 season.
But the Badgers can’t seem to break through.
The latest frustrating installment came Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, where UW dropped a 62-57 decision to No. 5 Iowa in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal.
The loss left the Badgers 0-9 against ranked opponents since the calendar flipped to 2021. Three of those defeats have come against Iowa, two apiece to Illinois and Michigan and one each against Ohio State and Purdue.
Four have come in the past two weeks by a combined 18 points.
“I think it’s the little things,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “It’s a rebound here, a turnover there. It gets to this level of competition and your margin for error is very slim and you can’t have an inordinate amount of those miscues.”
Unlike its first two losses to Iowa this season, UW (17-12) played well enough defensively to win the game.
But the Badgers couldn’t overcome a brutal finish on the offensive end. They went over 9 minutes without a field goal down the stretch as the game slowly slipped away.
Afterward, it was tough to determine which stat was uglier: UW’s 14 turnovers or the fact it went 8 of 22 on shots close to the rim.
Iowa is hardly a defensive juggernaut but played hard on that end of the court and blocked 10 of UW’s shots. Senior center Luka Garza had four blocks, while freshman Keegan Murray had three.
Garza scored a game-high 24 points to lead Iowa (21-7), which advances to play Illinois (21-6) in a semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
Jordan Bohannon added 11 points and Joe Wieskamp had 10 for the Hawkeyes.
The third meeting between these teams in a span of 23 days played out much differently than the first two.
The Hawkeyes beat the Badgers 77-62 at the Kohl Center on Feb. 18. Their 1.22 points per possession that night are the most by a UW opponent this season.
UW did better defensively in the second meeting, but not by much. Iowa averaged 1.20 points per possession — tied for the third-most the Badgers allowed this season — in a 77-73 victory in last Sunday.
This time, the Badgers held the Hawkeyes under a point per possession. It helped that Iowa missed 18 of its 20 attempts from 3-point range.
“We had ‘em,” UW senior center Micah Potter said. “It’s the best offensive team in the country and we held them below one point per possessions. It stinks.”
Senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice’s 19 points led the Badgers. Potter added 17 and senior guard Brad Davison had 10 for UW, which shot 30.8% from the field in the second half.
Trice was the only UW player to make a field goal over the final 14:25 of the game but he also had several miscues on both ends of the court.
Afterward, he accepted blame for the defeat.
“That’s on me,” Trice said. “I feel like I let the guys down late down the stretch. A couple key turnovers, I let Bohannon get to his right hand and let him get to a layup. Just four or five boneheaded plays that I made that really, really cost us.”
The Badgers went seven consecutive possessions without scoring until Davison ended the drought with two free throws, cutting Iowa’s lead to 52-50 with 4:55 left.
Potter tied it with a pair of free throws two possessions later, but Wieskamp scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.
UW was within 56-54 after two more free throws from Potter, but it turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Bohannon scored on a drive with 1:31 left to put Iowa in control.
Bohannon made four free throws in the closing 17.8 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Trice that was UW’s first field goal since the 9:21 mark.
Gard was asked after the game if he thinks there’s a lack of belief among his players that UW can beat really good teams, the type the Badgers will see when the NCAA tournament begins next week.