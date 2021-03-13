UW basketball: Badgers freeze up, Hawkeyes finish strong SUN

Trice was the only UW player to make a field goal over the final 14:25 of the game but he also had several miscues on both ends of the court.

Afterward, he accepted blame for the defeat.

“That’s on me,” Trice said. “I feel like I let the guys down late down the stretch. A couple key turnovers, I let Bohannon get to his right hand and let him get to a layup. Just four or five boneheaded plays that I made that really, really cost us.”

The Badgers went seven consecutive possessions without scoring until Davison ended the drought with two free throws, cutting Iowa’s lead to 52-50 with 4:55 left.

Potter tied it with a pair of free throws two possessions later, but Wieskamp scored in the paint on back-to-back possessions to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.

UW was within 56-54 after two more free throws from Potter, but it turned the ball over on its next two possessions and Bohannon scored on a drive with 1:31 left to put Iowa in control.

Bohannon made four free throws in the closing 17.8 seconds, sandwiched around a 3-pointer by Trice that was UW’s first field goal since the 9:21 mark.