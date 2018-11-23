PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team learned a lot about itself after playing three games in 48 hours at Imperial Arena.
The main lesson Friday afternoon? That it isn’t quite ready to beat one of the best teams in the nation.
De’Andre Hunter and No. 4 Virginia pounded that message home during a 53-46 win over the No. 25 Badgers in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Hunter, the tournament MVP, finished with 20 points as the Cavaliers (6-0) built a big halftime lead and held on to hand UW its first defeat of the season.
UW coach Greg Gard appreciated the heart and toughness his team showed while clawing back in the game in the second half. But the 15-point halftime deficit the Badgers faced felt like twice that much considering who their opponent was Friday.
“There’s no doubt that we were better in the second half than we were in the first, so that was a step in the right direction from one 20 to the next 20,” Gard said. “But the problem is, with a low-possession game it’s a big hole to have to dig out of. You have to have almost everything go right offensively in the second half.”
Senior center Ethan Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, but he didn’t get enough help from his teammates. The rest of the Badgers combined for 24 points on 10-of-29 shooting.
The Badgers (5-1) had a better field goal percentage than the Cavaliers and finished with two more rebounds. But Virginia was the clear winner in one significant statistical category, finishing with five turnovers compared to 13 for the Badgers.
Happ finished with six turnovers for UW, which finished more than 20 percent of its 58 possessions without even attempting a shot.
“Coach already talked to us in the locker room about it and gave the example of in this tight of a game, you’d want to have 13 more possessions where you get a shot at the (basket),” Happ said. “I had damn near had half of them, so that’s going to be a lot of reflecting on when I should have done something different or when I should have just backed it out. Turnovers get magnified when Virginia and Wisconsin play.”
UW outscored Virginia 17-7 over the first 10 minutes, 14 seconds of the second half and pulled within 40-35 after a free throw by Trice.
But the Badgers went their next six possessions without scoring and the Cavaliers were able to extend their cushion back to double figures.
Happ scored to cut Virginia’s lead to 51-46 with 1:12 and it appeared the Badgers forced a five-second call in the backcourt. But no call was made and junior guard Kyle Guy made a free throw after Salt extended the possession with an offensive rebound.
