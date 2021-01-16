UW basketball: Badgers edge Rutgers Scarlet Knights for first win

Gard put Wahl on Rutgers guard Geo Baker, and the sophomore’s length contributed to the Scarlet Knights guard going 4 of 11 from the field.

Meanwhile, as important as his scoring was to a UW offense that desperately needed it, Ford was even better on the other end of the court. Ford was assigned to Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., who was held to four points on 2-of-13 shooting.

“He’s a great player, an aggressive player,” Ford said. “Just trying to limit and force tough shots. He’s always going to get looks, but just trying to negate how good of looks they are and trying to get him out of a rhythm. As a whole team, I felt like we did a great job of that, just playing team defense, gapping up and any shot that he took a majority of the time were tough looks.”

Jacob Young scored 19 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (7-5, 3-5), who were 2 of 19 from 3-point range and 2 of 7 from the free throw line.

Trice was quiet much of the night while being guarded by Young, but he scored eight points during a 12-0 run that helped UW take control of the game in the second half.

The Badgers went 10 consecutive possessions without scoring — a stretch of 6 minutes, 39 seconds — before Ford ended the drought with two free throws.

Trice took over from there, making two 3-pointers and scoring on a drive during a run that gave UW a 54-44 lead with 4:20 remaining.

