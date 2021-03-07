UW basketball: Badgers battle, but lose again to a ranked team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team showed signs of progress over the final week of the regular season.
Unfortunately for the Badgers, those performances produced moral victories and not actual victories.
The latest defeat came Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where No. 25 UW couldn’t hold a late lead and ended the regular season with a 77-73 loss to No. 5 Iowa.
Senior center Luka Garza finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds to help the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten) complete a regular-season sweep of the Badgers (16-11, 10-10).
Senior point guard Jordan Bohannon added 16 points and eight assists. He scored 10 points over the final 5:26 to help Iowa secure a win despite the fact it played the entire second half without Joe Wieskamp, the team’s second-leading scorer.
Iowa freshman forward Keegan Murray added 13 points and had some key offensive rebounds late in the game.
Senior center Micah Potter scored a game-high 23 points to lead UW, which also got 14 points from senior guard Brad Davison and 11 from freshman wing Jonathan Davis.
UW went 0-8 against teams ranked above it in the Big Ten standings. It will open Big Ten tournament play as a No. 6 seed and will play either Penn State or Nebraska on Thursday night.
UW led 69-65 after a 3-pointer by Davis from the right corner with 2:28 remaining.
But Murray grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a three-point play. After a turnover by D’Mitrik Trice, Bohannon made two free throws to give Iowa a 70-69 lead with 1:08 left.
Davis answered with two free throws to help UW reclaim he lead, but Iowa scored four points on the ensuing possession to take a 74-71 lead. It started when Connor McCaffery made a free throw. He missed the second attempt, but Murray grabbed an offensive rebound and called timeout. Bohannon drew Trice’s fifth foul on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws with 34.3 seconds remaining.
Davison drew a foul on Murray on the other end but, after an official review, he was called for a Flagrant-1 hook and hold. He made two free throws and Murray hit two on the other end to restore Iowa’s three-point lead.
UW forced a turnover and got a great look from 3-point range, but Aleem Ford missed from the left wing and the Badgers were forced to foul.
UW used a 19-6 run in the second half to erase a double-digit deficit, a burst that included two 3-pointers from Davison and one each from Potter and Aleem Ford.
Iowa led 35-26 at the half despite losing Wieskamp to a right ankle injury at the 8:16 mark.
Note
The Big Ten Conference announced it will allow a limited number of fans to attend its men’s basketball tournament next week in Indianapolis.
The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend games at Lucas Oil Stadium following approval by the Marion County Health Department. That translates to about 11% capacity at a venue that can hold around 70,000 fans for basketball.
The NCAA tournament will be held entirely in Indiana later this month, and the organization announced last month it will allow 25% capacity at venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette.
University of Wisconsin athletic department donors and those fans who had purchased 2020-21 men’s basketball season-ticket packages were sent an email last week with information on purchasing tickets to the Big Ten tournament, according to a UW official.
According to the Big Ten: “Fans attending the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.”