UW basketball: Badgers battle, but lose again to a ranked team

The Big Ten Conference announced it will allow a limited number of fans to attend its men’s basketball tournament next week in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend games at Lucas Oil Stadium following approval by the Marion County Health Department. That translates to about 11% capacity at a venue that can hold around 70,000 fans for basketball.

The NCAA tournament will be held entirely in Indiana later this month, and the organization announced last month it will allow 25% capacity at venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette.

University of Wisconsin athletic department donors and those fans who had purchased 2020-21 men’s basketball season-ticket packages were sent an email last week with information on purchasing tickets to the Big Ten tournament, according to a UW official.