UW basketball: At 7-foot-1, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson presents a massive challenge

Nate Reuvers spent a decent portion of a game against Indiana last Thursday trying to guard Trayce Jackson-Davis, the Hoosiers’ bouncy 6-foot-9 forward.
Next up for Reuvers, a senior forward for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, is a different kind of matchup: Hunter Dickinson, a 7-1, 255-pound center for Michigan who is a freshman in title only.
Welcome to the Big Ten, where bigs come in all shapes and sizes.
“I haven’t watched a whole lot of film on Michigan yet, but he seems to be a force,” Reuvers said Sunday during a Zoom interview session. “It’s going to be a challenge for us on the defensive end.”
UW had trouble dealing with Jackson-Davis’ athleticism, particularly during the opening 13-plus minutes of the second half, but finally found some answers on the defensive end in time to secure an 80-73 victory over the Hoosiers in two overtimes.
Dickinson will test the Badgers in other ways than Jackson-Davis but is no less dangerous. He’s a big reason the No. 7 Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten) are unbeaten heading into a key matchup with No. 9 UW (10-2, 4-1) on Tuesday night at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor.
UW senior center Micah Potter, who will get his share of time guarding Dickinson, called him “probably the biggest and most physical big we’ve faced this year. He’s strong.”
Dickinson began the season coming off the bench but has been a starter since senior Austin Davis was declared out indefinitely with a right foot injury. In a conference with multiple All-America candidates — Iowa center Luka Garza, Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu and Jackson-Davis belong on that list — Dickinson has put himself in the running as well.
The giant lefty is averaging 18.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while shooting 73.0% from the field — not a misprint — and 73.9% from the free throw line.
“He’s got great patience, great poise in there, obviously finishes at a high rate,” UW coach Greg Gard said of Dickinson, who turned 20 in November. “But they get him pretty well positioned, too, they get him the ball in some pretty high-percentage (areas). And obviously when you can surround a guy like that with a lot of 3-point threats, it makes it hard for how much you come off, how much you help.”
Dickinson is averaging 21.2 points and shooting 75.9% in Big Ten play. After he scored 28 points in 31 minutes during an 82-57 win over Minnesota last Wednesday, Golden Gophers coach Richard Pitino called Dickinson “phenomenal” and talked about the difficulty of defending him.
“We talked about trapping him, but kind of similar to like Garza does, he’s just getting in good spots and going so quick that it was hard to really do anything,” Pitino told reporters after Dickinson went 12 of 15 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. “I’ve never seen a kid shoot those type of percentages. Everything just kind of dies into the basket.”
As Gard said, it’s not like Dickinson is a one-man show. Michigan returned three starters in senior forward Isaiah Livers, sophomore forward Franz Wagner and senior guard Eli Brooks, but the big question was how they’d replace two departing players who had played a lot of minutes for the Wolverines.
Dickinson has stepped into Jon Teske’s role and exceeded expectations. Meanwhile, point guard Mike Smith, a graduate transfer from Columbia, has filled the big shoes of Zavier Simpson.
Smith and Dickinson have been dangerous in pick-and-roll situations, with the former second in the Big Ten with 53 assists. It’s no wonder Michigan is No. 7 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.
“A smart player, obviously, you can tell he’s got a good feel for the game,” Gard said of Smith, who averaged 22.8 points last season at Columbia but has settled into a distributor role with the Wolverines. “The transition there, as good a player as Zavier Simpson was, to having Smith come in — from the outside looking in — has been pretty seamless. When you’ve got a guy who’s that experienced and seems to be fitting in very well with who’s around him. That obviously makes them a really good team.”
The scary part for the Big Ten is Dickinson is just scratching the surface of his potential, at least according to one of his teammates.
“When he first got here, he wasn’t doing all this,” Livers told reporters last week. “He watched a lot of film with coach (Juwan) Howard, he went over plays where he was going to have his opportunity to get a bucket and help us win the game. He’s doing it, man. I’m happy he’s locked in and there’s a lot more to his game that he’s showing — which is surprising, that he has a lot more room to grow.”
There’s a growth opportunity for the Badgers as well. Even though it’s struggled to protect the paint for long stretches against both Maryland and Indiana, UW is still No. 7 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency.
It makes for a big matchup in Ann Arbor: A top-10 offense vs. a top-10 defense in a matchup of top-10 teams.
“They haven’t lost yet,” Potter said. “We’re looking forward to giving them that first one.”
Note
Wisconsin dropped one spot to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UW won its only game last week, overcoming a six-point deficit in the second half to beat Indiana 80-73 in double overtime at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers (10-2, 4-1 Big Ten) have a huge week, with road games at No. 7 Michigan (10-0, 5-0) on Tuesday and Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) on Friday.