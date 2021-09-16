UW basketball: 6-4 guard Badgers first 2022 commit

He made an unofficial visit to UW on Aug. 2 then an official visit to Wake Forest on Aug. 27. He returned to Madison for his official visit to UW the weekend of Sept. 3.

Essegian narrowed his options to seven schools in early August. He picked the Badgers over Loyola Chicago, Creighton, Minnesota, Purdue Fort Wayne, Wake Forest and Butler.

Mark Adams, his coach at Indiana Elite, said Essegian might be the best shooter in Indiana and is one of the top performers in the state.

“He can shoot a high percentage from the volleyball line,” Adams said. “I’ve had a lot of good shooters over the years, and he’s right up there with the best. … He can drive the line and dunk it on somebody. He can handle the ball well.”

His high school coach, John Bodey, said he’s seen Essegian grow every year that he’s coached him. Essegian started as a player that only caught and shot, then he worked up to drives and even dunks.

Bodey said Essegian surprises a lot of people with how athletic he is and even possesses a “sneaky athleticism” that not only allows him to score, but to move the ball well.

The high school senior is known for his “pretty” jump shot.