UW basketball: 5-game win streak ends as Maryland Terrapins WEDS

But the bigger issue was on the other end of the court. The Terrapins scored 38 points in the paint, using ball screens and their athleticism to go downhill against the Badgers over and over in the second half.

Afterward, it was easy to forget that Maryland had a scoring drought of 7 minutes, 32 seconds that extended over both halves or that it was shooting 38% from the field with 12 minutes to play in the game.

From that point on, Maryland made 11 of its final 12 shots from the field and scored 36 points over its final 19 possessions. Most of that damage was done at the rim, or at the line after the Terrapins drew fouls on drives to the basket.

“I thought we were a step slow all night on both ends of the floor. Why? I’ll watch the film and try to dissect that, figure it out and help these guys get a little better,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “They were able to get us in some ball-screen situations and we didn’t stop the ball at times and they did a good job of attacking and finishing and we made some decisions that allowed them to get out.”

Gard was searching for lineups that worked, particularly in the second half, and never found one.