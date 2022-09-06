UW: Badgers young defense focuses on improvements after season opener

University of Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig recalled a “funny story” moments before a game-changing, record-setting interception Saturday night.

“I'm getting lined up and ‘Torch’ goes, ‘Hey Herbie, I'm about to pick this one,’” Herbig said. “And I'm like, 'All right.'

“So I’m pass rushing and I turn around, and sure enough, there's 'Torch' with the ball in his hand. He’s called 'The Jewelry Thief' for a reason. Heck of a block by Max (Lofy) and Hunter (Wohler). I couldn't be more happy for that guy. He deserves it.”

Fifth-year senior John Torchio raced 100 yards to the south end zone inside Camp Randall Stadium with teammates in tow. Those became the first points on the way to UW's 38-0 victory over Illinois State.

The Badgers replaced eight defensive starters from a year ago, but they overwhelmed the FCS program in Saturday's victory. They allowed the Redbirds to accumulate only 243 yards and convert 3 of 11 third down opportunities. Jim Leonhard’s unit registered four sacks, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The unit showed some areas for improvement. Two personal foul penalties on the same drive in the first quarter gave Illinois State its best scoring opportunity. Both came on third-down snaps.

A third-and-five pass breakup by cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. was nullified due to a roughing the passer penalty on starting nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Another personal foul flag gave the Redbirds another fresh set of downs three plays later on third-and-22 from the ISU 42.

Illinois State worked to the UW nine-yard line, but “The Jewelry Thief” swiped the Redbirds’ scoring chance on another third down. Torchio read quarterback Zack Annexstad and stepped in front of a pass at the goal line, snagging an interception that eclipsed a school mark.

Torchio’s return broke Joe Ferguson’s record, which was a 99-yard touchdown against Utah State in September 2017. Lofy and Wohler helped with blocks down the field to assist their fellow defensive back in getting to the end zone.

“We were kind of flat," Herbig said. "Weren't playing up to what we should play to. I think 'Torch' really turned the game around for us, and big props to that guy.”

Herbig said the defense needs to work on tackling and finishing plays, but the unit only will improve.

“First game of the year, had a little jitters,” said Herbig, who registered two sacks and four total tackles. “We're a young defense. We don't have (Jack) Sanborn or Leo (Chenal), Scotty (Nelson), Collin (Wilder). We don't have any of those older guys anymore. So I think everybody just settling down, 'OK, this is it. We gotta lock in,' and I think we did a great job of that."

The Badgers will take on more high-powered offensive passing attacks later this season in Ohio State, Maryland and even next week against FCS All-American Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State. UW gave up only 186 yards to the Redbirds, but five chunk plays in the passing attack accounted for 126 of those yards. Illinois State only managed 57 yards rushing to average 2.2 yards per carry.

“Winning is not easy,” fourth-year junior Maema Njongmeta said. “Pitching goose eggs is not easy, so that's good, and there's just some things we need to clean up. But I think we are gonna go back to the tape, see a lot of good, see a lot of things we can fix, and I think that's exciting.”