UW: Badgers will be without several key players when they face OSU

Badgers football players are going to have to watch game film in a peculiar way this week as they prepare for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

University of Wisconsin players will see different players occupying key roles for Oklahoma State on game day than they do when they break down the tape to prepare for the game. Same goes for the Cowboys, as significant players on both rosters are either in the transfer portal or sitting out of the game on Dec. 27.

Oklahoma State (7-5) will be missing at least 11 players listed on its Week 12 depth chart, including starters at quarterback, running back, defensive end, linebacker and cornerback. UW will be missing at least its starting quarterback in Graham Mertz, center Joe Tippmann, defensive tackle Keeanu Benton and outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

The Badgers (6-6) are homing in on what’s happening on the screen as they analyze the Cowboys, not who’s doing it.

“What I've learned is if you're playing at a Power Five school, you’re good enough to make plays and do well at this level,” said UW senior safety John Torchio, who’s playing in his final college game.

Teams can’t totally morph what they’ve done all season in three weeks of bowl preparation, so even with significant losses to the transfer portal and the NFL draft, the Badgers can study the Cowboys’ tendencies. Mike Gundy, who’s been the coach at Oklahoma State since 2005, has longtime assistant Kasey Dunn as his associate head coach and offensive coordinator for the third season after serving as receivers coach from 2011-19.

The consistency on the sideline gives UW a chance to identify the key concepts Oklahoma State runs despite four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and tailback Dominic Richardson not being the focal points. UW had to deal with similar uncertainty last season in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State, when do-it-all running back Rachaad White and multiple star defenders didn’t play.

“I think that this is the future a little bit of some bowl games,” Badgers coach Luke Fickell said. “It’s kind of getting a great vision for what your team is going to look like the following year, just by nature."

Sanders is a dual-threat passer and one who may have caused the Badgers’ defense trouble. Oklahoma State will likely turn to freshman Garret Rangel, who appeared in three games, to start. Gunnar Gundy — Mike Gundy’s son who’s a walk-on, redshirt freshman — may also play after taking snaps in four games. Neither of them present the running threat Sanders did after Sanders was the Cowboys’ second-leading rusher with 391 yards while tying for the team-lead with eight touchdowns.

“I would assume that they're going to be who they are, no matter who the quarterback is,” Fickell said of Oklahoma State. “I mean, it’s been pretty darn good over a long period of time."

Linebacker Mason Cobb led Oklahoma State with 96 tackles, 13 for loss, and 11 quarterback hits, but he won’t be playing after he entered the transfer portal. The Cowboys being without the centerpiece of their defense should help UW’s offense, which will be rolling out a new starter in either senior Chase Wolf or freshman Myles Burkett.

“I think defensively they're a little bit different," Fickell said. "Not just because they're missing … the middle linebacker won't be playing or any sorts, but it's also I think newer in the defensive scheme. And as you've kind of watched through some things, you see different things, whether it's week to week, whether it's three-down and four-down. So I think there's a little bit more of the unknown of what you'll get defensively. But sometimes that's why, really, you kind of focus on what you do.”

UW’s first two weeks of bowl prep have been focused on self-scouting and working on its scheme, but this week is when planning for the Cowboys will ratchet up. Adjustments will be key, Fickell said, because more time to prepare gives opponents the ability to scheme ways to stop a team’s bread-and-butter plays.

Multiple players who spoke with reporters last week expressed confidence the team can prepare without getting much tape on those expected to play.

“Situations like this make it harder to pick out individual matchups and personnel study,” sophomore center Tanor Bortolini said, “but making sure you know what the defense is trying to do, what they're going to exploit, what they want to emphasize doing is really important. Because you might not know who's going to be in there, but if you have an idea of what they're trying to do, what they're trying to accomplish the defense, it’ll at least give you an idea of what to expect from the player you're going against.”

Junior defensive end Rodas Johnson added: “It doesn't matter. Regardless of who lines up against you, if you carry out your job and do what you're supposed to do, we should win.”