UW: Badgers trying to 'move on' from woes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The slide from the top of the Big Ten standings to the middle of the pack happened quickly for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team.

The Badgers were 3-0 in conference play less than two weeks ago. Now their task is to not let a three-game skid turn into something bigger that can do major damage to the season.

No. 18 UW was ready to look forward after Saturday's 63-45 loss at Indiana, its largest defeat of the season.

"Obviously, learn and grow from it. But we've got to move on," said forward Steven Crowl, who was held to five points, one more than his season low. "We've got a great team coming in on Tuesday. So we're going to have to prep for them and hopefully be ready for them and get a win, hopefully."

That's Penn State, which on Wednesday comfortably defeated the Hoosiers, who responded with a comfortable victory against the Badgers.

The Nittany Lions also are 3-3 in the Big Ten after an 85-66 victory against Indiana. Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center will be their first in six days, a midseason break that the Badgers might be wishing they had as they try to get injured forward Tyler Wahl healthy enough to play.

Wahl has missed the last three games — all losses — after injuring his right ankle against Minnesota on Jan. 3. There has been no indication when he'll be able to return but he has shed the walking boot he was wearing after the injury and Gard said there has been progress.

The junior's return can't come soon enough for the Badgers after the way the Hoosiers dominated down low on Saturday.

"He's another post presence, which has a domino effect on everything else," Gard said, "so now you have to be aware of him along with Steve. And we have to shoot it better. Tyler will help in some ways but we've got to continue to get better."

UW was 18-of-56 shooting (32.1%) in the loss to Indiana. The Nittany Lions made 18 3-pointers in their victory against the Hoosiers. Big Ten basketball comes in a variety of forms.

The Badgers have to be nimble in adjusting, Gard said.

"We've talked about move on to next," he said. "And you have to. You have to have a short memory whether things go well or they don't go so well. Because within about 72 hours, we're playing a team that plays completely different than what we saw today."

Gard joked that the Badgers won't see Penn State attempt only eight 3-pointers like the Hoosiers did. Maybe in the first four minutes.

"We'll have to watch the tape, learn quickly (Sunday) when we get together and then quickly turn the page and prepare in short order for Penn State," Gard said.