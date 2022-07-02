UW: Badgers to renew Western rivalries

The University of Wisconsin football team’s next trip to the Rose Bowl might not have to be earned through a great regular-season finish.

UCLA and USC are joining the Big Ten Conference in 2024, another move in a flurry of seismic shifts in the college football landscape over the past two years. UW could see the Bruins, who play in Pasadena’s venerable stadium, in the regular season under the new alignment. The Big Ten may not be done expanding with other big-name athletics brands like Notre Dame reportedly being targeted as the league continues negotiating its new media-rights deal.

Games against the Bruins and the Trojans have created some watershed moments for the Badgers program despite UW’s 5-13 combined record against the Los Angeles schools.

After the Badgers won the first meeting with the Bruins in 1938, UCLA beat UW seven times from 1952-82. Five of those games were played in Madison, but the Badgers exacted revenge in modern times in significant bowl matchups.

UCLA was on the losing side when Badgers fans famously flooded Pasadena on Jan. 1, 1994, and helped UW claim its first Rose Bowl win in program history. Tailback Brent Moss’ pair of first-half touchdowns put the Badgers ahead and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s famous 21-yard touchdown scramble gave UW enough to hold off a UCLA’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter.

The Bruins surrendered one of the biggest games in Ron Dayne’s storied career with the Badgers at the 1999 Rose Bowl. Dayne rushed for 246 yards and four touchdowns in UW’s 38-31 win.

UW last played UCLA in the 2000 Sun Bowl, in which Michael Bennett’s fourth-quarter touchdown proved to be the difference in the Badgers’ 21-20 victory.

The Badgers were scheduled to play a home-and-home series against UCLA in 2029-30, but those games will likely be scrapped as the teams will wait for conference matchups to decide when they’ll play.

USC owns a 6-1 record against the Badgers, but one of those UW losses was one of the best college football games ever played. The Trojans held off a furious comeback attempt from UW in the 1963 Rose Bowl, which was a matchup of the No. 2 Badgers and No. 1 USC. UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen guided the Badgers to 23 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, but the Badgers ran out of time.

The game made legends of Vander Kelen and receiver Pat Richter, who had 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. Richter eventually became UW’s athletic director. USC was voted national champions after the 42-37 shootout.

USC won the first six meetings between the schools from 1952-66, including the 1953 Rose Bowl, but UW stopped that streak in the 2015 Holiday Bowl. The game was current UW head coach Paul Chryst’s first bowl game leading his alma mater and the first of his six bowl wins on the Badgers sideline.

UW kicker Rafael Gaglianone made three field goals, including a 29-yard try to put UW ahead for good in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Jack Cichy had the best three-play stretch of his UW career in the third quarter, sacking quarterback Cody Kessler on each of those plays and earning the moniker “Three-Sack Jack.” Cichy is now an assistant coach on Chryst’s staff.

Conference schedules in the Big Ten have been in flux since the COVID-shortened season in 2020, and that will continue as the conference adds UCLA and USC. The Badgers are currently slated to play perennial power Alabama in their 2024 nonconference slate, which could create a bear of a schedule with other powerhouses like Ohio State and Penn State in the rotation for that season and the possibility of a West Coast foe as well.

