UW: Badgers thankful to have its players playing in bowl game

University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst will have just about all of his players available for the Las Vegas Bowl, barring any injuries during his team’s preparations.

Senior safety and starter Collin Wilder injured ligaments in his neck and back and has to miss the game, and senior right tackle Logan Bruss is dealing with a foot injury that leaves his status unknown. But the Badgers won’t have any players skipping the bowl to begin their preparations for the NFL, a trend that is becoming commonplace for teams outside of the College Football Playoff.

Big-name stars like Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III are sitting out of their teams’ bowl games, and a list compiled by USA Today featured 22 starters not playing in bowls. That figure didn’t include players who already had left teams for the transfer portal.

UW’s opponent in the bowl game, Arizona State, won’t have star tailback Rachaad White in the lineup as he preps for the draft. The Badgers haven’t had a true opt-out during Chryst’s tenure. Even during the COVID-shortened campaign last year, only cornerback Rachad Wildgoose didn’t finish the season with the team, and he had a broken shoulder blade that would’ve held him out of action anyway.

“You certainly follow … what’s all happening,” Chryst said about players sitting out of bowls. “I’ve always thought that when it comes down to it, you still are dealing with individuals and their situations. ... I do think when guys really like playing and particularly like playing with the group they’re with, for so many guys, the last chance that we get to play together, they value that in a big way.”

Senior cornerback Faion Hicks is a player who fits the bill of some others who are opting out. He’s put plenty on tape for NFL evaluators that he doesn’t need another game. But he’s still weighing his options regarding returning to UW or trying his hand at the pros.

He’ll make that decision after the bowl game, which is one of the reasons he wants to play — it could be his last chance to wear a Badgers uniform.

“If you’re healthy, why not play one last game with your team?” Hicks said. “I understand that guys want to kind of get a jump on training for the NFL. But in my opinion, if you’re healthy, you should play. Get that one last game with your teammates. One game wouldn’t hurt.

“But I understand that with this game, we all take risks and it’s a risk to step on the field, so for some guys that are projected really high, I understand. It’s just my opinion, I feel like if you’re healthy, then why not?”

There’s inherent threat of injury to playing football. That’s why neither Chryst nor multiple UW players begrudge others for making the choice to sit out.

UW saw one of the best players to ever play for the program, offensive lineman Joe Thomas, suffer a torn ACL in a bowl game when he was in a position to make the leap to the NFL. Thomas was playing on the defensive line in the 2004 Capital One Bowl after the position was depleted by injuries, and the injury added to his decision to return for his senior year.

Chryst said he understands that the Badgers eventually could have a situation in which a player sits out, but he appreciates that his players have finished their seasons with the team.

“I think I am grateful that the guys do that. But I think each individual’s different, and I think that there will be situations,” Chryst said. “I just think our guys to this point, they do like playing with each other and it’s one more opportunity to do that. And they value that.”

