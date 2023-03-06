MINNEAPOLIS — Every direction he turned in a crowded hallway beneath the Williams Arena seating bowl Sunday night, Tyler Wahl found someone else looking to give him a hug.

That's the benefit of playing near home: The University of Wisconsin men's basketball senior is from Lakeville, not far from the Twin Cities, and a group of family members and friends gathered before the game at a hotel a block away from the arena.

Things were not so chipper a little more than an hour before the embraces started flowing. The Badgers were trailing Minnesota, the Big Ten's last-place team in both the standings and offensive metrics, by seven points at halftime. The Gophers shot 60% in the opening 20 minutes, and UW was struggling.

"We weren't doing a good job stopping their actions," Wahl said. "I feel like we were doing a decent job of playing through the paint, getting good shots. But we just couldn't get a stop."

If that continued, the Badgers could have kissed their hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid goodbye.

"It took some heart on us. It took some soul searching," Wahl said. "We got out there and defended a lot better in the second half."

The resulting defensive improvements were just enough to squeak out a 71-67 victory against the Gophers. The Badgers hadn't overcome a second-half deficit of more than six points to win this season before they quickly erased Minnesota's seven-point lead and got a tie-breaking 3-pointer from Chucky Hepburn in the final minute.

None of that would have been possible without more attention to defensive detail.

"We just pressured the ball a lot more," Hepburn said. "You saw them turn the ball over a lot more times and I was able to get my hands on a few things, be help to take charges. I think we just upped the pressure on defense, which shocked them a little bit."

Hepburn capped off a 7-1 run to start the second half with a steal of Pharrel Payne and a breakaway dunk.

He also drew offensive fouls, including one on Minnesota's Ta'Lon Cooper with 1 minute, 53 seconds remaining and the game tied 62-62.

"When you take a charge, it's a momentum swinger," Wahl said. "Because it's someone getting downhill, getting into the paint. And then most of the time it's a pretty good look. So when Chucky steps up there, it's pretty big."

Badgers coach Greg Gard said the Badgers let Minnesota's Dawson Garcia get too comfortable, and he had 10 points at the break on 4-for-5 shooting. The 6-foot-11 sophomore forward made 4 of 9 shots in the second half.

Gard said there were simple defensive elements on which the Badgers didn't follow through before halftime. Jamison Battle got wide open for a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"I thought we were much more physical in the second half," Gard said. "I think that helped us get an edge there defensively."

Minnesota made just one of its last seven shots from the field as the Badgers wrestled away the lead late. The Gophers didn't get a shot to go after Cooper's three-point play tied the game at 62-62 with 2:37 remaining.

UW got the offensive foul call on Cooper and a turnover by Battle with 70 seconds left when his pass for Garcia went out of bounds.

The Badgers put the Gophers at the line on four of their last five trips up court. They missed one of two on the final three of those stoppages.

It wasn't a 40-minute effort defensively for UW but it was enough to produce a victory. Wahl and Crowl, who's from nearby Eagan, were able to enjoy it afterward with their cheering sections.

"It's pretty big because our families are here," Wahl said. "You get people that are able to come to this game that usually aren't able to come to Madison or anywhere else. So it's pretty special to come in here. It always means a little something.

"I wouldn't say it's a must-win but we come in here and there's definitely a little edge just because your family's here and your friends are here and those close people."