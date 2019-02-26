BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – When Howard Moore began his deep dive into Indiana for the only regular-season meeting between the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team and the Hoosiers this season, the Badgers assistant coach saw two different teams.
There was the Indiana team that went 12-2 to start the season, a run that included a blowout victory over Marquette and a close win at home against Louisville. And then there was the Indiana team that had gone 1-12 since that point, with the only positive result being a head-scratching overtime win at Michigan State early in February.
“They’re very capable,” Moore concluded earlier this week. “Some would say they’re probably due. So you have to do whatever you can to not be the due date for them.”
The No. 19 Badgers ended up being exactly that after Romeo Langford made a shot with 0.7 seconds left to give the Hoosiers a 75-73 win in two overtimes Tuesday night at Assembly Hall.
Langford finished with 22 points for the Hoosiers (14-14, 5-12 Big Ten), who pulled off the upset despite the fact three of their players fouled out of the game.
Senior center Ethan Happ had 23 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out to lead UW (19-9, 11-6). But the Badgers couldn’t survive poor shooting nights from three of their starters: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers were a combined 6 of 31 from the field.
UW squandered several scoring opportunities in both overtimes.
The Badgers missed their first five free throw attempts in the second overtime before Reuvers finally made one.
They were 2 of 8 from the line and 0 of 4 from the field – Happ and Khalil Iverson had misses from point-blank range – to fall behind 73-70 after a basket by DeRon Davis with 15.5 seconds left.
Davis could have made it a two-possession game but missed the free throw. Trice drew a foul while attempting a 3-pointer with 7.5 seconds left, and he made all three free throws to tie the game at 73.
After a timeout, Indiana got the ball in Langford’s hands and he did the rest, driving past Iverson and finishing to give the Hoosiers the lead. Davison’s long pass went through Reuvers’ hands and the buzzer sounded, ending UW’s chance at a miracle win.
Neither team was good offensively in the first overtime, either, but Indiana had a 68-65 lead after Langford drove and scored with 21.3 seconds left.
But Trice, who had missed seven of eight shots up to that point, answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game with 13.6 seconds left. Indiana’s Aljami Durham airballed a 40-foot heave on the ensuing possession, sending the game to a second overtime.
The Hoosiers led 47-34 after a free throw by Davis with 12:40 left in regulation.
But UW answered with 20 points in its next nine possessions. Six players scored during that stretch, and Aleem Ford, Davison, Brevin Pritzl and Trice made 3-pointers.
