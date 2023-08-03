PLATTEVILLE — Every available moment was accounted for at the University of Wisconsin football team's first training camp practice Wednesday.

The Badgers went through drills and ran plays the full two-and-a-half hours allowable by NCAA rule, and even more was going on around the field. Case in point: Coach Luke Fickell's "bat signal" was tweeted from his account, indicating the commitment of 2025 defensive back Remington Moss.

Some of the newest Badgers made their presence felt, such as freshman defensive back Amare Snowden snagging an interception on a deep pass down the left sideline during a 7-on-7 period, and quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Braedyn Locke showing good accuracy on passes over the middle of the field.

Fickell told reporters Tuesday that training camp naturally creates adversity and competition for players, and that mentality was crystalized by the first full-team drill the Badgers did after warmups. Receivers and defensive backs battled in one-on-one scenarios in the north end zone while the rest of the team watched and cheered for their sides. The offense won five of the nine matchups, by Lee Newspapers' count, but both sides celebrated their wins with vigor.

Here are four observations from the first day of Badgers training camp.

1. Bryson Green stands out

It’s hard to miss Bryson Green on the practice field. The transfer receiver from Oklahoma State was the star of the day, making a handful of impressive catches that showed not just his hands, but his strength. The two that stood out were a full-extension leaping grab on a curl route thrown by Locke, and a catch on an in-breaking route that he held on to despite a collision with cornerback Jonas Duclona. Green also beat a cornerback off the line and hauled in a pass of about 25 yards down the right sideline from Mordecai in one of the later 11-on-11 periods.

Green’s strength was what offensive coordinator Phil Longo said set him apart and was a reason that Longo recruited Green at each of the three Power Five programs at which he’s coached. Green displays that not only blocking but in the slight contact he makes with defenders at the top of routes. Defensive backs just move more after bumping into Green, and he seems to be able to stay on his path despite contact.

He has massive legs and takes long strides as he runs. Green immediately put himself in the mix as a potential starting receiver in a deep group.

2. New corners put with 2s

UW added Nyzier Fourqurean and Michael Mack II to its cornerback group this summer, with the latter being announced as part of the program Wednesday. Fourqurean transferred from Division II Grand Valley State and Mack transferred from Air Force. Both of them were slotted into the second-team defense, which bumped true freshmen Jace Arnold and Duclona to the third team.

Fourqurean’s lack of experience at the D-I level was clear on some plays — he’s playing against better receivers than he’s faced in the past — but his issues were physical mistakes, not mental. He didn’t blow coverages when he was beat, and physical issues like that can be ironed out through repetition. His length should be an asset. He knocked away one pass near the line of scrimmage despite not yet being in contact with the receiver.

Mack wasn’t targeted much on Day 1, an indication that he kept himself in good positions. He isn’t as long as Fourqurean, but he’s got smooth hips when he turns to run with receivers. He looked the part during individual drills, but more time practicing with the Badgers will expose what kind of ball skills he has.

3. Riley Mahlman a bit rusty

UW practiced without pads, per NCAA rules about the early stages of training camp, so any judgment about line play is a bit unfair. However, right tackle Riley Mahlman consistently struggled against inside pass rushing moves.

Mahlman and the rest of UW’s line are adjusting to a new system, but it seemed that Mahlman was oversetting — coming out of his stance too wide horizontally — and having trouble recovering once a defender broke to the inside. C.J. Goetz and Darryl Peterson got the best of Mahlman with spins to the inside during a one-on-one pass-blocking drill, which inherently favor the defense because the rusher has no gap responsibility to maintain. Jeff Pietrowski also beat Mahlman inside after starting a rush up field.

Mahlman may be exaggerating his horizontal pass set as he gets accustomed to a new way of performing the technique under new line coach Jack Bicknell. Or he might not be a fan of throwing unpadded shoulders in the way of defenders at this point in camp.

4. Jake Chaney bumped up

Each time defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Tressel has spoken about linebacker Jake Chaney, he’s referred to the Florida native as a No. 1. That designation became true as Chaney looked up to the task as he took the first-team reps alongside Maema Njongmeta.

Chaney put a nice hit — well, maybe not in the opinion of coaches or teammates — on tailback Braelon Allen after Allen caught a pass out of the backfield, and Chaney actively was ripping away the ball when engaged with a ball carrier.

Fickell told reporters at Big Ten football media days that junior Jordan Turner, last season’s starting inside linebacker, would need to earn back his position after being arrested for OWI this summer along with two other traffic violations. Tressel showed packages featuring three inside linebackers this spring, but the battle for the starting role between Chaney and Turner is brewing.