A generation of University of Wisconsin men's basketball fans hasn't experienced what might be coming around the corner for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team.

It has been 27 years since the Badgers last played in the National Invitation Tournament, the second-chance event for those left out of the NCAA Tournament.

UW missed a final opportunity at big dance résumé building Wednesday with a 65-57 loss to Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago, leaving the NIT as the most likely outcome.

That's if the Badgers want to keep playing. Coach Greg Gard said after Wednesday's game that he hadn't "gone down that road," but UW event managers prepare for all possibilities. So if UW wants in, it could have a chance to host at least one more game at the Kohl Center.

How does it all work? Here's an NIT primer to answer some questions.

When will we know if the Badgers are playing?

The NCAA Tournament selection show is at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. The NIT selections are scheduled to be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

The Badgers could say beforehand, however, that they don't want to be included in the NIT.

How many teams qualify?

There are 32 teams in the bracket. Teams that win a regular-season conference championship but don't get into the NCAA Tournament through a conference tournament championship or at-large bid automatically qualify for the NIT.

When and where are NIT games?

The first three rounds are played on campus sites. First-round games are Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15. The second round is Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19. The quarterfinals are played Tuesday, March 21 or Wednesday, March 22.

The March 28 semifinals and March 30 championship game are at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The final two rounds have been at New York's Madison Square Garden until this season.

Does the WIAA state boys basketball tournament conflict with UW possibly hosting?

Not necessarily. WIAA state boys basketball tournament games are scheduled for Thursday, March 16 through Saturday, March 18. A first-round NIT game could be played Tuesday or Wednesday and a second-round game Sunday.

Who runs it?

The NCAA took over operation of the tournament in 2005. It had been run by the Metropolitan Intercollegiate Basketball Association, which brought an antitrust suit against the NCAA. The NCAA bought the tournament as part of settling the case.

How have the Badgers done in the NIT?

UW has been in the NIT bracket four times and never advanced past the second round. It has a 3-4 overall record, with all the games played at the UW Field House. Here's the breakdown:

1989: UW 63, New Orleans 61; Saint Louis 73, UW 68

1991: UW 87, Bowling Green 79 (OT); Stanford 80, UW 72

1993: Rice 77, UW 73

1996: UW 55, Manhattan 42; Illinois State 77, UW 62

How have Big Ten teams done?

The Big Ten didn't have a team in the 32-team field in 2022 or a 16-team bracket in 2021. The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana and Nebraska are the most recent Big Ten teams to play in the tournament. The Hoosiers made it to the third round in 2019 and the Cornhuskers to the second round.

A current Big Ten team has won the NIT 13 times (including 1997 and 1998 titles vacated by Michigan and Minnesota, respectively), most recently Penn State in 2018.