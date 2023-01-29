UW: Badgers land another 4-star recruit for '24

The University of Wisconsin football program locked in another highly touted recruit for its 2024 class.

Grant Stec, who plays for Harry D. Jacobs High School in Algonquin, Illinois, announced Sunday afternoon that he verbally committed to Badgers.

“First off I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for believing in me throughout this recruiting process," Stec said in a message on Twitter. "It’s been a stressful yet exciting journey over the past year and a half. But after a great visit to Wisconsin and talking with coach (Luke) Fickell, coach (Gino) Guidugli, and coach (Phil) Longo along with the rest of the Wisconsin Football staff, I’m grateful to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison!!!”

Stec is listed at 6 foot 6, 230 pounds, according to his Hudl profile. 247Sports, ESPN and On3 evaluate the projected tight end as a four-star prospect. ESPN rates him as the No. 98 player in the 2024 class.

Rivals lists 19 offers for the recruit, which includes one from Cincinnati. Guidugli, who held the Bearcats' offensive coordinator duties during the 2022 season, now is the Badgers' pass game coordinator/tight end coach. Stec previously announced Power Five offers from Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UW and Virginia Tech.

Stec was one of 15 recruits expected in Madison on Saturday for UW’s second January junior day event.

UW holds two verbal commitments for its 2024 class once again as Stec joins four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer.

The Badgers currently have two Illinois natives — inside linebacker Tyler Jansey and defensive back Justin Taylor — as scholarship signees as part of their 2023 class. The new staff continues to make the Chicagoland area a priority, as seen in its recent recruiting efforts this month with posting a billboard within the region.