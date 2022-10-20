UW: Badgers hope Allen can remain fresh despite work load

Maturing as a running back has been one of Braelon Allen’s chief individual goals from the second he hoisted the MVP trophy at the Las Vegas Bowl nearly 10 months ago.

He knew he needed to add a receiving element to his game, become a better pass blocker and continue to deepen his understanding of the position at which he’s still young in his career. That maturation process has to take another step as the University of Wisconsin sophomore must balance his desire to be the catalyst of the offense and the realities that come with taking on too heavy of a load.

Allen set a career-high with 32 touches last week in a 34-28, double-overtime loss at Michigan State. He carried the ball 29 times, tied for his most rushes in a game with that Las Vegas Bowl win, and had three catches. He had 136 total yards and two of UW’s four touchdowns against the Spartans.

But such an output, at least in terms of number of attempts with the ball, might not be sustainable.

“I would say you know, pretty standard postgame soreness, nothing too severe,” Allen said when asked how he felt. “To have as many touches as I did, that's a good sign. But going forward, I think I need to just do a better job of getting Isaac (Guerendo) in the game. Whenever I'm tired, a little fatigued, just kind of taking it upon myself to give myself a breather. But I wouldn't say I feel necessarily the responsibility of taking the whole load of the reps.”

Senior tailback Chez Mellusi injured his wrist in the fourth quarter of a blowout win at Northwestern Oct. 8, leaving Allen as the lone healthy back remaining from the top trio UW has called upon this year. Senior Isaac Guerendo played against the Spartans, but was limited as he returned from a knee injury.

Allen and the Badgers were in this position last season. Guerendo was injured in warmups before the team’s fifth game of the year and Mellusi tore his ACL in the second half of a win at Rutgers, the ninth game of the season. Allen had 93 carries over eight career games to that point, but became the top option of a run-dependent offense. He tallied 401 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries over the next two weeks, wins against Northwestern and Nebraska.

But those games took their toll — Allen was clearly laboring when the Badgers traveled to Minneapolis for the regular-season finale and the Gophers’ stout run defense shut him down. Allen had 59 yards on 21 touches that afternoon and UW lost a chance to win the Big Ten West Division.

UW (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) interim coach Jim Leonhard isn’t looking to repeat that scenario.

“He's a dynamic playmaker that needs to remain one,” Leonhard said. “And if we wear him out, obviously his effectiveness will not be the same going down the stretch. So we're aware of that.”

Allen can also take steps in his game to preserve his body, and may have started doing so last week. A good example was the final play of the first quarter. Allen takes a handoff and after seeing little room to work between the tackles, he bursts to the right and gets to the edge. He sprints down the UW sideline and gains 34 yards. At the end of the play, instead of lowering a shoulder into MSU’s Xavier Henderson, he goes out of bounds and isn’t hit.

UW needs Allen’s physical running at the goal line — both his scores last week came from the 1-yard line and Allen punched through the line with a hard run each time — but early in the game and with a big play already secured, going out of bounds is a wise move.

Guerendo should be able to share more of the rushing burden when Purdue visits Camp Randall Stadium this week. His history at the receiver spot adds different elements to the offense. He lined up as a receiver in the first quarter against Illinois and scored what was the Badgers' lone touchdown of the day on a long pass down the numbers.

“Limits his role a little bit going into a game, especially from the game-planning standpoint of what can you can you count on,” Leonhard said of how Guerendo’s injury affected last week’s carry split. “At a number of positions … we have to be able to trust the depth we have.”

Beyond Guerendo, UW has redshirt freshman Grover Bortolotti, junior Julius Davis and senior Brady Schipper available at tailback. Jackson Acker, a redshirt freshman who has played fullback this season, could also be asked to take carries, but he is recovering from a head injury that held him out of last week’s game.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said rotations at each position group are discussed going into the week, but can be altered due to the flow of the game or how a player is performing. He said he trusts position coaches to get players in the lineup as needed.

“I just think you got to just be mindful,” Engram said. “It's not tough. I think it gets a little tougher when Chez is not there. Just gotta rely on Isaac and ‘Schip’ and ‘Jule,’ whoever the coaches decide to rotate in and trust all of those guys.”

UW has five games left in the regular season, and needs at least three wins to salvage a bowl game out of an up-and-down year. To win those games, the Badgers need Allen at his best, which might mean not using him as much.

“That's the biggest thing we have to find a way to do — as games get closer, we have to be comfortable to get guys on the field to give people a spell in order to be able to win those fourth quarters and finish the way we need to,” Leonhard said.