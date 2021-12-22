 Skip to main content
UW Basketball

UW: Badgers find new opponent

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team found a new opponent after its game with Morgan State scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

The Badgers will play George Mason at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center. Tickets remain valid despite the change in opponent.

The game is part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader at the Kohl Center. The women’s game against Eastern Illinois is scheduled for noon.

Morgan State had to cancel Monday due to COVID-19 complications within the Bears program. More than 40 teams in Division I basketball have had to pause activities due to COVID-19 this season. Big Ten teams Ohio State and Rutgers reportedly are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases.

George Mason was scheduled to play Coppin State on Thursday, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols for Coppin State.

The Patriots are 7-5 with their most notable win coming against then-ranked No. 20 Maryland on Nov. 17. George Mason defeated the Terrapins 71-66. The Patriots were picked to finish eighth out of 14 teams in the Atlantic 10. This will be the first time UW plays George Mason.

